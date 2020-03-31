Canada Post workers return to work on November 27, 2018 in Montreal. The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Postal union asks Canadians to help with protecting its workers

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:19
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:21

In order to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, and to protect Canada post workers, the Canadain Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) asked its customers to clean and disinfect mailboxes, handrails, and door handles everyday, in a press release sent out on Monday. 

“People are relying on the postal system to keep the economy going and getting vital goods to their homes,” said Jan Simpson, the national president of CUPW National. “They need to know whether their mail is safe. It’s critical that we do all we can, and we will stay vigilant as the situation develops each day.”

CUPW is also asking Canada Post to implement additional measures for the safety of its workers, such as providing extra personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes to clean high touch surfaces. 

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada early data suggests that COVID-19 can live on surfaces for a few hours, or up to several days depending on the temperature, type of surface, and humidity. 

The Public Health Agency said that products shipped from within or outside Canada can be contaminated as well but because items are shipped at room temperature, and can take days or weeks to get to its destination, the risk of getting infected is low. However, they still recommend practicing good hygiene measures when handling shipped items. 

Our safety and our health is interconnected,” Simpson said. “We all have a part to play, and we are all literally saving lives when we are careful and thoughtful in our behaviour.”

Last week, Canada Post implemented measures to minimize the risk to its workers by adopting social distancing practices, reduced hours, and item drop offs at the door to avoid customer interactions. 

With files from RCI

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

COVID-19 : Thornhill Medical contribue avec son système de ventillation Moves

RCI | Español

24.000 soldados listos para movilizarse contra el coronavirus en Canadá

RCI | 中文

呼吸机，试剂盒，N95：加拿大政府向三家本国公司订购大量医疗物资和防护用品

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يعقد مؤتمرا صحفيّا كلّ يوم منذ أن بدأ انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا المستجدّ/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كندا: 2 مليار دولار لشراء المزيد من المعدّات الطبيّة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : un « effort de guerre » pour combler le manque d’équipement médicalLes parents d'enfants avec des besoins particuliers à bout de souffleUn Américain se réfugie au Canada à cause de la COVID-19COVID-19 : le Nunavut, l’exception avant l’explosion?Malgré l’interdiction du gouvernement, Airbnb permet toujours la location de chaletsLa C.-B. prolonge l’état d’urgence jusqu’à la mi-avril pour affronter la COVID-19Réutiliser un masque, déménager de région : des réponses à vos questionsCOVID-19 : le ministre Blair invite les prisons à libérer certains détenusComment contrôler les foyers d’éclosion du virus dans les résidences pour aînés?
29 dead from COVID-19 in Ontario nursing and retirement homesTrudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisisCanadian hospitals getting 'creative' to expand COVID-19 care facilitiesLong-term care homes are worrisome COVID-19 hotspotsWhy Alberta is throwing billions behind the Keystone XL pipeline'We, too, are part of this world': How Hutterites, Old Order Mennonites are responding to COVID-19Canada's airline, tourism sectors facing 'catastrophic' decline due to COVID-19 pandemicA 'really weird new normal': Parents, students grapple with learning at home amid pandemic'Out of time': How a pandemic and an oil crash almost sank Newfoundland and LabradorCan my landlord charge interest on late rent? Your COVID-19 questions answered