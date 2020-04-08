University creates online tool for students now at home to keep up math skills

With schools closed across the country due to the pandemic, parents are concerned about children falling behind on lessons.
While schools and teachers are trying in most cases to provide online lessons, additional resources are always helpful.
To that end, the University of Waterloo in Ontario has created a collaboration among faculty members, and current and retired secondary school teachers to create content for math and computer skills learning.
The online resource is developed by the University’s Centre for Education and Mathematics and Computing (CEMC), and is called CEMC at Home
The lessons are designed with four grade segments in mind, Gr 4,5,6, Gr.7.8, Gr 9/10 and Gr.11/12 involving games, problems to solve, videos
How good are you? Example of a CEMC at Home math challenge for children – Tuesday, April 7, 2020 “Carrying a Tune”
The CEMC has also already been offering subscriptions to “problem of the week” which are all in English but can be combined with French, Spanish, and Bahasa Indonesian.
In addition CEMC courseware which covers the provincial curriculum of Ontario (along with that of some other provinces) for grades seven to twelve. These include interactive activities and practice with feedback.
The university estimates its courses and problem of the week are already reaching over a million people as many of the subscribers are teachers themselves.
While this has been an excellent resource and praised by educators and parents, there remains a drawback to all efforts at online learning while schools are closed. There are several cases where there is no internet access or where parents can’t afford access or computers. Provincial governments and local school boards say they are working towards solutions.
