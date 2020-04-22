Justin Trudeau his trademark of flamboyant socks. This time during a meeting with the Irish PM. in May 2017 (Paull Chiasson-CP)

Former Australian PM on a “flaky” Justin Trudeau

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 14:48
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 14:56

Australia’s former Prime MInister Malcolm Turnbull gives a behind the scenes look at the often Machiavellian world of politics in his just released book

In the autobiography- The Bigger Picture- which is mostly about Australian politics, Turnbull has a short section on Trudeau, whom he portrayed in an unflattering light.

The international gathering at the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum in November 2017, was to complete the signing of the newly negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership deal,

But Trudeau hesitated.  Turnbull says Canada’s PM then ‘humiliated’ other world leaders by not appearing for an important meeting.

The deal was originally to be called TPP-11 after the eleven nations involved and following the U.S. decision to pull out.

Trudeau’s hesitancy to sign apparently made the other leaders want to exclude Canada and call it the TPP-10.

Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Justin Trudeau. Although things were cordial in public, Turnbull’s new book shows he was upset with the Canadian leader, or his seeming fascination with his clothes. At a meeting he said ‘Justin we’re not here to look at your socks. (CBC)

In meeting with Trudeau immediately following the failed meeting and photo-op, Turnbull said the Canadian leader seemed obsessed with how he looked along with his colourful socks.  He writes, “ “Justin always wore perfectly tailored suits that fitted like a glove, bright socks and on this occasion two-tone shoes”. After crossing his legs which raised his pantlegs, Trudeau’s first question was ” What do you think of the socks?

The ‘indecision’ by the Canadian leader caused a lot of consternation and later difficulties as world leaders had to meet to figure out Trudeau’s concerns and position, According to Turnbull this indecision made Trudeau look ‘flaky’.

Trudeau later said Canada was back in, although he insisted it be called the “Compehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership”.

In his defence Trudeau said he had not been prepared to sign a deal that wasn’t in the best interests of Canada.  His concern was with preserving Canadian cultural content and auto making, although the final deal had no change to the auto industry clause.

additional information-sources

Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment & Animal Life, International, Politics

Greenland wants its say in huge Canadian Arctic mining project

RCI | Français

Afrique de l’Ouest: une pandémie de la faim après celle de la COVID-19

RCI | Español

Canadá no suspenderá la inmigración, a diferencia de Estados Unidos

RCI | 中文

疫情下， 加拿大将继续接收移民

في عام 2020 ، وفقًا لأحدث خطة قدّمتها الحكومة، سيتمّ قبول 341.000 مهاجر و350.000 في عام 2021 - iStock / FatCameraالعربية | RCI

كندا مُتمسِّكة بخطّة استقبال 341.000 مهاجر هذا العام رغم كوفيد 19

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiLes États-Unis soigneront les personnes non assurées infectées par la COVID-19Tuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC préparait une alerte quand le tueur a été abattuL'Ontario demande l'aide de l'armée pour lutter contre la COVID-19CHSLD : Legault demande au fédéral l'aide de 1000 militairesCOVID-19 : les conspirations gagnent du terrain, selon un sondageLe Canada ouvre à nouveau ses frontières à des demandeurs d’asileTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : le suspect avait été reconnu coupable d'un crimeLes cours du pétrole reprennent de la vigueurDes mesures évaluées à 9 milliards de dollars pour les étudiants canadiens
Canada extends ban on arms sales to TurkeyToronto van attack families await 'important step' in healing as 2nd anniversary approachesCanadians are baking so much that Robin Hood flour is running out of bags — but not flourHe was 'hunted' by the Portapique gunman and survived. His brother didn'tMilitary personnel, equipment to aid RCMP investigation into mass killingPandemic will drive biggest drop in CO2 emissions since WW II, World Meteorological Organization saysWhy Manitoba's middle-of-the-road economy cannot weather a pandemic on its own'I'm spending way less': How the lockdown is leading to more savings for some CanadiansBell, TekSavvy customers shocked by price hikes during COVID-19 pandemicNew Zealand's COVID-19 'eradication' strategy looks to be paying off