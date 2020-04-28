Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing, Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New COVID-19 modelling predicts up to 3,883 deaths by May 5

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 16:49

Canada could see up to 66,835 COVID-19 cases and 3,883 deaths caused by the pandemic by May 5, according to the latest modelling released by federal public health officials.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa today, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, said the new modeling data shows that caseload growth is slowing across the country and Canada has experienced slower growth than many other countries.

New modelling shows that while the number of new cases was doubling every three days when the first model projections were released on Apr. 9, it is now doubling every 16 days, Tam said.

Short-term projections show that Canada is on track to hit between 53,196 cases and 66,835 cases and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths by May 5, Tam said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate, which was initially calculated as roughly 2.2 per cent, has been revised to 5.5 per cent in light of a spike in deaths in long-term care homes, Tam said.

‘A tragic paradox’

Paramedics transport a patient from Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Que., on Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Outbreaks in long-term care and seniors’ homes are driving recent epidemic growth in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia currently, she said.

Nearly eight-in-ten deaths are occurring in long-term care facilities and seniors’ homes, a much higher toll than public health officials had initially used in their projections, forcing them to adjust their models to account for the phenomenon, Tam said.

“Right now we are seeing the tragic paradox of the epidemic playing out,” Tam said. “As the epidemic comes under control and the growth of cases slows, the severe outcomes and deaths continue to accrue as COVID-19 takes a heavy toll among highly susceptible populations.”

Significant regional differences

There are also significant regional differences.

The infection rate in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta is driving the epidemic’s growth in Canada, while the number of cases has levelled off in several provinces, Tam said. There are no cases in the Arctic territory of Nunavut and no community spread in Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories or Yukon.

As of Tuesday morning Canada had registered 49,025 cases of COVID-19 and 2,766 deaths, she said. Nearly 740,000 people have been tested so far with about seven per cent of them testing positive for the virus, Tam said. About 20,000 people across Canada are tested daily, she added.

Officials laid out three different potential scenarios – green, blue and red – based on strong controls (one-10 per cent of the population infected), weaker controls (25-50 per cent infected) and no controls (70-80 per cent infected).

Canadian public health officials are working to implement the “best case” scenario where each infected person in turn infects fewer than one other person, Tam said.

To stay on this “green” best case scenario curve, Canada must achieve and maintain a high degree of physical distancing while also maintaining a high rate of case detection and isolation, and contact tracing and quarantine, Tam said.

“By achieving epidemic control, we expect that only a small proportion of the population will be immune, so until the population has developed a high level of immunity to the virus or we have a vaccine in place, we have to plan to live with a manageable level of COVID-19 activity,” Tam said.

“Therefore we anticipate that some public health measures will need to remain in place to prevent the sparking and growth of future epidemic waves.”

‘Living with the virus for a significant number of months’

Healthcare workers clap as Toronto Police and the city’s front-line responders pay tribute to healthcare workers along University Avenue as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continue to grow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Apr. 19, 2020. (Carlos Osorio/REUTERS)

Canada is making “clear progress” to slow the spread and bring the epidemic under control, she said.

Because the situation with COVID-19 differs widely across Canada, lifting of some of the restrictions will depend on the local epidemiological situations, she said.

“It is critically important that we maintain our public health measures, including physical distancing until we have achieved epidemic control for the first wave,” Tam said. “Relaxing controls too quickly will squander our collective efforts to date and put us at risk of a future epidemic wave.”

Because a significant proportion of the population is not immune and significant questions remain about the immunology of this particular virus, “we will not go back to what life was like before January of this year,” Tam said.

“Public health authorities will be easing things very gradually but we talk about living with the virus for a significant number of months and until there is enough level of immunity,” Tam said.

‘A very delicate balance’

But these measures are buying us time to not only work on a vaccine but also develop treatments to manage some of the more serious outcomes of the illness, she said.

The easing off some of these public health measures would be done in certain settings where officials can manage physical distancing and manage protocols at workplaces to reduce transmission, Tam said.

“I would love to be able to tell Canadians that life would be back exactly to where we were in December of last year but no, we’re going to be having different daily routines,” Tam said.

However, this has to be balanced with all the other unintended consequences of lockdowns, Tam said.

“We know the impacts to mental health, to gender-based violence to other aspects of society and the economy,” Tam said. “It is a very delicate balance that we all have to manage really well.”

COVID-19 in Canada: Modelli… by Levon Sevunts on Scribd

Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics

Canada History: Apr 28, 1939: the unexpected arrival of Soviet record flight

RCI | Français

Solidarité virtuelle de festivals de cinéma comme Toronto, Cannes et Venise

RCI | Español

La pandemia cierra el Festival de Teatro Stratford y las producciones Mirvish

RCI | 中文

是否足够安全？加拿大众议院通过Zoom平台“云辩论”

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث في مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي في 28-04-2020/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كوفيد-19: انتشار الفيروس "يتباطأ" في عدد من أنحاء كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une fin de secondaire sans strass ni paillettesNon, votre milieu de travail ne ressemblera pas à ce qu’il était avant la pandémieLe parcours du tireur minute par minute de Portapique jusqu'à EnfieldLes écoles resteront fermées dans les communautés autochtonesLe choix du prochain gouverneur de la Banque du Canada est particulièrement importantCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiInondations à Fort McMurray : en attente de la fonte de la glaceUn Antonov 225 rempli de matériel médical en direction de MirabelPlus de 10 000 employés absents dans le réseau de la santé au QuébecDépassé par le virus, l'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont annule des chirurgies
It's a boy: British PM Boris Johnson and fiancée 'thrilled' by birth of a sonHow will schools enforce physical distancing? Your COVID-19 questions answeredHow new technologies could protect industrial workers from COVID-19What doctors and parents should watch for when COVID-19 affects children, including 'COVID toes''Absolutely could have been avoided': How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved livesCommander acknowledges COVID-19 hazards as troops head into Ontario nursing homes'This too shall pass': Pandemic pep talks from Canadian WW II veteransWhy a flatter curve does not mean we've won the COVID-19 battleConservatives are struggling to make their mark in the midst of a crisis: polls'That's not much of a discount': Why some auto insurers still aren't cutting rates for all during pandemic