Canadian premiers and the Prime Minister speak to the media at the First Ministers closing news conference Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Montreal. They are from the left: Blaine Higgs, New Brunswick, Justin Trudeau, Canada, Francois Legault, Quebec and John Horgan, British Columbia. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa and premiers release guidelines to reopening economy

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 17:18

The federal, provincial, and territorial governments have agreed to a set of common principles for restarting the Canadian economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

This joint statement identifies the criteria that need to be in place before life returns to a semblance of normalcy.

It calls for restarting the economy through a gradual approach that protects the health of Canadians, including high-risk groups, as well as the need to ensure public health capacity for future waves of the virus, while at the same time continuing to support a range of economic sectors and Canadian workers, Trudeau said.

Given the regional differences in epidemiological situation, the statement acknowledges that provinces and territories will take different steps at different times in order to ease restrictions, reflecting the specific circumstances in each jurisdiction, he added.

“Our priority is keeping all Canadians safe, while getting back to normal as much as we can,” Trudeau said in a statement. “That’s why First Ministers have worked on a set of shared principles to gradually restart the economy, based on science and evidence-based decision-making.”

The statement identifies the criteria and measures that need to be in place in order to begin to take steps to restart the economy:

  • Control over the expansion of COVID-19 transmission, so new cases are contained at a level that Canada’s health care system can manage.
  • Sufficient public health capacity to test, trace, isolate, and control the spread of the virus.
  • Expanded health care capacity to support all needs, including COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
  • Supports are in place for vulnerable groups, communities, and key populations.
  • Support and monitoring of workplace protocols to keep Canadians safe at their jobs, and prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
  • Restrictions on non-essential travel are eased and managed in a coordinated manner.
  • Communities are supported in managing local disease activity, including in child care, schools, and public transportation, and industry and economic sectors are engaged to support the health of Canadians, reduced viral activity, and protection of the economy as it restarts.

“The measures we have taken so far are working. In fact, in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened. But we are not out of the woods yet,” Trudeau said during his daily briefing.

“We are in the middle of the most serious public health emergency Canada has ever seen, and if we lift measures too quickly, we could lose the progress we’ve made.”

Categories: Economy, Health, Politics
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics

Canada History: Apr 28, 1939: the unexpected arrival of Soviet record flight

RCI | Français

Solidarité virtuelle de festivals de cinéma comme Toronto, Cannes et Venise

RCI | Español

La pandemia cierra el Festival de Teatro Stratford y las producciones Mirvish

RCI | 中文

是否足够安全？加拿大众议院通过Zoom平台“云辩论”

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث في مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي في 28-04-2020/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كوفيد-19: انتشار الفيروس "يتباطأ" في عدد من أنحاء كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une fin de secondaire sans strass ni paillettesNon, votre milieu de travail ne ressemblera pas à ce qu’il était avant la pandémieLe parcours du tireur minute par minute de Portapique jusqu'à EnfieldLes écoles resteront fermées dans les communautés autochtonesLe choix du prochain gouverneur de la Banque du Canada est particulièrement importantCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiInondations à Fort McMurray : en attente de la fonte de la glaceUn Antonov 225 rempli de matériel médical en direction de MirabelPlus de 10 000 employés absents dans le réseau de la santé au QuébecDépassé par le virus, l'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont annule des chirurgies
It's a boy: British PM Boris Johnson and fiancée 'thrilled' by birth of a sonHow will schools enforce physical distancing? Your COVID-19 questions answeredHow new technologies could protect industrial workers from COVID-19What doctors and parents should watch for when COVID-19 affects children, including 'COVID toes''Absolutely could have been avoided': How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved livesCommander acknowledges COVID-19 hazards as troops head into Ontario nursing homes'This too shall pass': Pandemic pep talks from Canadian WW II veteransWhy a flatter curve does not mean we've won the COVID-19 battleConservatives are struggling to make their mark in the midst of a crisis: polls'That's not much of a discount': Why some auto insurers still aren't cutting rates for all during pandemic