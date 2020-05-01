COVID-19: Northern Siberia residents flout lockdown; antibody testing in Sweden

“Calculate how many people you’ve had contact with over the past five days. Are you ready to forgive yourself if one of them does not survive a coronavirus infection? Was the reason you left home really worth it?”

With COVID-19 cases rising every day over the last two weeks in this part of northeastern Russia, regional Governor Aisen Nikolaev made a plea to residents on Thursday to stop flouting social and physical distancing directives.

Sweden is ramping up its COVID-19 diagnostic strategy to include antibody testing…