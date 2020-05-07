Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, this month. The German Bundesliga is considering restarting games also without fans, elsewhere leagues are discussing plans, but nothing definite so far. (The Associated Press)

Canadians itching for sports to resume but not so much ‘in person’

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 7, 2020 12:15

Canadians, like many sports fans around the world, have been eager for professional leagues and games to resume.

Professional baseball has just begun in South Korea to empty stadiums with players and referees wearing masks and with other protective measures. Football (soccer) is expected to return as well this week again without fans cheering from the stands.

The German Bundesliga is also slated to resume this month, a first in Europe.

Here in Canada and the U.S.  nothing definite has been decided, but likely when games do return they too will be without fans in attendance.

A new survey says Canadian fans won’t be too upset by not watching live from the stands.

Angus Reid Institute

A third say resuming play even without fans in attendance will be great to see back on TV. Well over half say it’s better than nothing, but 12 per cent say that without the fans, the teams might as well not play.

Hockey is the sport that is missed the most, by 59 per cent of respondents, followed by baseball (31%), and basketball (28%).

Angus Reid Institute

The Canadian Football League originally to start in June, may now start in July but even that is not certain and the league has requested $150 in federal aid in light of expected losses. If the CFL has to cancel the season, the biggest fan base is in the prairies where the loss would upset fans the most.

As to what degree of respondents indicated they are sports fans, two thirds said they are either avid or casual fans, while the remaining third said they were not interested.

But how comfortable would people be if they were allowed back into stadiums, even in the fall, and even if given a free ticket?  It seems there would still be a good deal of reluctance to attend in person with less than a third saying they’d be fine with it (28%), more than a third said ‘maybe’ but would reconsider at the time (40%), while almost a third said definitely not attend in person (32%).

Additional information

Categories: Sports
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Nouvelle-Écosse : action collective déposée contre la succession de l’auteur de la tuerieCOVID-19 : Québec offre de nouvelles primes aux employés de première ligneTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC a ouvert le feu sur un autre individu que le tireurLes grands-parents de moins de 70 ans autorisés à garder leurs petits-enfantsJoute verbale entre Jason Kenney et Yves-François Blanchet sur l'avenir pétrolierLa justice abandonne les accusations criminelles contre un ex-conseiller de TrumpQuébec permet les visites dans les centres jeunesse, mais impose des conditions4 milliards pour mieux payer des travailleurs essentiels dans tout le CanadaDes « problèmes de ressources humaines » pourraient ralentir le dépistage au QuébecLa majorité des garderies privées non subventionnées ne pourront pas rouvrir lundi
Arrests made in shooting death of black man in Georgia after outcryCanadian woman says fashion mogul Peter Nygard drugged and raped her in BahamasCFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie saysU.S. Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-national security adviser Michael FlynnMilitary chopper crash investigation could take more than a year: SajjanTrump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economyTrump valet has COVID-19; president again tests negativeCanadian shoe chain Aldo seeks creditor protection, citing pandemic pressureCatching up on B.C. surgery backlog will take up to 2 years, province saysSome good news from around the world on Thursday