Camadoam rock star Bryan Adams performing part of one of his hits on an Instagram post. The accompanying COVID related test has resulted in strong backlash as being racist and inciting blame against Chinese (Bryanadams- Instagram)

COVID-19, angry Instagram post, and call to close ‘wet markets’

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 09:35

Canada’s Bryan Adams is a hugely successful rock icon with fans around the world. Some of those fans are upset with an expletive laden social media post he made after his performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall had to be cancelled.

Obviously very angry, the post included an acoustic rendering of one of his hits he would have played but the accompanying text read, “ Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some (xxxx) bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a (xxxx) lot’ is go vegan

Many have called to post racist adding that coming from an international star it would only incite blame and anger at the world’s Chinese communities.

Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice in Toronto called the social media post racist adding it could potentially incite hatred towards the Chinese community :”People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many,… This is so irresponsible” (James Morrison- CBC)

At the same time as Adams rants about wet markets, the non-profit World Animal Protection has repeatedly called for an end to  these markets” which sell live and butchered wild and domestic animals.  They exist not just in China, but throughout Asia and in several places in Africa. Today WAP released another statement saying the current pandemic can ‘likely’ be traced to a wet market in China. and have called on G20 governments to to support a ban through a new campaign called “End the global wildlife trade. Forever.”

Calling the wild animal trade for food, traditional medicine, and exotic pets, an exploitive multi-billion dollar industry the group claims 70 per cent of emerging zoonotic infectious disease are believed to originate from wildlife. Many experts have noted for example that the pangolin is the world’s most trafficked species.

Pangolins are considered the most heavily trafficked animal in the world. These small, shy mammals suffer horrible deaths as they can be boiled alive to remove their keratin scales, which are highly valued in so-called ‘traditional medicine’. Their meat is also consumed and is considered a delicacy. Pangolins are being investigated as a possible host for the COVID-19 virus (photo- World Animal Protection)

The fund also pointed out that bears are being killed for their gallbladders and bile, and that their investigations show illegal bear bile products are being sold in Toronto and also exported to Asia.

While investigation so far indicates that the current pandemic originated in Asian bats and possibly then through pangolins before jumping to humans, the evidence is not yet conclusive.

Some of those originally infected were allegedly said to have no connection to the Wuhan wet market, although that also is not confirmed.

University of Alberta professor Tim Caulfield, who is the Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy said that while indications point to a bat as the origins, scientists still don’t know where it came form.

additional information – sources

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Health, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Ottawa offre une aide de 300 $ à 500 $ aux retraités du paysLes retards s'accumulent dans le traitement du cancer au QuébecCOVID-19 : le CIUSSS s'inquiète de la hausse des décès dans Hochelaga-MaisonneuveCOVID-19 : le nombre de nouveaux cas demeure dans les 300 en OntarioUn élève retiré d'une école de Cantley, un proche serait atteint de la COVID-19CHSLD : le PLQ « doit prendre une part de responsabilité », admet Dominique AngladeBryan Adams accusé de racisme pour une publication sur la COVID-19Les consommateurs se butent à des refus de remboursement de voyage et de volL'effet bénéfique du confinement sur la crise du recyclage au QuébecPrendre ses vacances au Canada pour sauver l'industrie touristique
Some Canadian universities say fall classes will be offered primarily onlineU.S. Supreme Court hears momentous cases involving access to Trump tax, business recordsStress, anxiety a heavy burden for people who can't work from home or properly isolateFrom soliciting bribes to abuse of authority, CBSA officers hit with hundreds of misconduct complaintsOral history: Kawhi Leonard's remarkable 4-bounce buzzer-beaterFauci warns Senate about perils of reopening U.S. economy too soonBryan Adams's Instagram post draws rebukes from Chinese-Canadian organization, social media usersB.C. health officials adamant Canada-U.S. border should remain closed to visitorsFront-line workers hit hard by COVID-19White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus