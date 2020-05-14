Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a daily briefing with media outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Students can apply for emergency funding starting tomorrow

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 16:25

Post-secondary students across Canada will be able to apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) starting on May 15, according to a news release from employment and social development Canada yesterday. 

According to the press release, post-secondary students that are able to work must be actively looking for a job in order to be eligible for the CESB. Post-secondary students who can not find work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or those that work but do not earn more than $1,000 can apply for the CESB. 

Post-secondary students eligible for the CESB will receive $1,250 every four weeks while students with disabilities, children or other dependents will receive $2,000 every four weeks.

“During these unprecedented times, summer jobs are more scarce, leaving post-secondary students worried about making ends meet,” Carla Qualtrough, the minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion, said in a press release. 

“Through the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, the Government of Canada is providing students with the support they need to keep a roof over their heads.” 

The CESB will be available from May to August 2020 to post-secondary students that are currently enrolled in school, those who have graduated in December 2019, and high school graduates that will be starting post-secondary education later this year. 

Eligible students will be able to apply for the CESB using the Canadian Revenue Agency’s website or phone line, which is similar to the application process for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). 

“When Canada emerges from this pandemic, we want to ensure students are in a financial position to continue their studies so they can pursue fruitful careers,” Qualtrough said. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially announced $9 billion in funding for students and new graduates that are affected by the ongoing pandemic in late April. 

