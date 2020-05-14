The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Uber Technologies Inc. drivers, couriers and passengers in Canada will be required to wear a mask starting Monday. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Uber Canada requires masks for drivers and users

The ride sharing service Uber is requiring that all drivers, delivery persons, and passengers wear masks in the interest of health and safety starting on May 18, according to a post yesterday from Dara Khosrowshahi, the company’s chief executive officer.

Uber said that drivers and delivery persons need to confirm that they have taken the necessary safety precautions and are wearing a mask or face cover by taking a selfie photo and verifying it with Uber’s photo-recognition software. 

Passengers will also need to confirm that they are wearing a face cover and have taken the necessary precautions before taking trips, such as washing or sanitizing their hands. They will need to sit in the back seat of the car as well.  

“For more than two months, Uber has been urging riders to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who continue to make essential trips,” Khosrowshahi said in a press release. 

“Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is proceeding with caution and safety top of mind. We will all have a role to play to help each other stay healthy when traveling.”

In order to enforce the new requirements, Uber is allowing drivers to cancel trips without any penalties if they do not feel safe or if a passenger is not wearing a face cover. Passengers will also be able to cancel rides if their driver arrives without wearing a mask.

Uber said that this new policy will remain in effect until the end of June, however it could be extended based on public health needs. 

