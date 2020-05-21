Twenty-eight Canadian soldiers deployed to long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19, officials at the Department of National Defence said Wednesday. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

28 Canadian soldiers contract COVID-19 in long-term homes

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 16:53

Twenty-eight Canadian soldiers deployed to long-term homes in Ontario and Quebec have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Department of National Defence announced Wednesday.

Twelve of the cases were reported in Ontario and 16 in Quebec, according to the DND.

This presents a dramatic increase in the number of infections. Just last week the military reported only five cases of the coronavirus – four in Quebec and one in Ontario.

The Canadian military deployed nearly 1,700 soldiers to nursing homes to reinforce regular staff overwhelmed by deadly COVID-19 outbreaks in dozens of facilities.

Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s infections, has seen severe COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, including one in the Montreal area where residents in a private nursing home had been nearly abandoned by the staff.

Premier Francois Legault asked for the military’s help shortly after that case was publicized and Ontario Premier Doug Ford followed suit.

It’s unclear what is driving the sudden surge in cases.

Military officials said before deploying to long-term care homes Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel are trained in a number of areas including: safe movement of patients, protocols for wearing and using personal protective equipment, assisted feeding, and bedside care.

Soldiers also receive mental health and resilience training to prepare them for the current reality in the nursing homes that have been the epicentre of Canada’s deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Military officials said they have contracted hotels to house soldiers providing direct on-site support to long-term care homes. Independent food, transportation and laundry systems are made available to personnel to ensure the force is self-sufficient, officials added.

Categories: Health, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Confinement - Our lives in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
28 militaires appelés en renfort maintenant atteints de la COVID-19Les élèves du Québec seront assis sur les bancs d'école à la rentrée scolaireLes camps de jour du Québec seront ouverts cet étéPas de masque pour Trump lors de sa visite dans une usine du MichiganUn incendie « catastrophique » ravage une usine de homard de la Péninsule acadienneWestJet demande une exemption à la loi encadrant les licenciements collectifsLes jeunes Canadiens s'ennuient de l'école, selon un sondageLes piscines publiques rouvriront-elles cet été? Ça dépend d'où vous habitezLegault ferme la porte à une régularisation des « anges gardiens » demandeurs d’asileUn déconfinement élargi et des rassemblements plus nombreux dès le 8 juin en Saskatchewan
Trump tours Michigan factory to tout medical devices without a maskMan who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with murderConservatives toss Karahalios out of leadership race for second timeB.C. closes its provincial campsites to non-residents this summerWestJet seeks exemption to section of Canada Labour Code covering group terminationsAlberta Energy Regulator suspends environmental monitoring for oilpatch over COVID-19How a debunked COVID-19 video kept spreading after Facebook and YouTube took it down'My, that's a strange bird ... OMG it's a bear!!!' : High-climbing bruin caught on video in northern OntarioShopify permanently moves to work-from-home modelCanada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcel competition