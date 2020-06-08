Canadians largely satisfied with how provincial governments handled pandemic

Provincial governments across Canada are getting good scores for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

At least seven-in-ten Canadians say their province has done a good job in handling the pandemic response, according to the study released by the non-profit institute on Monday.

Furthermore, this satisfaction with the pandemic response is translating into political capital for provincial premiers, whose parties now hold at least a six-point advantage over their rivals in voter intentions.

This is particularly evident in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec, with the respective parties of the Ford, Horgan and Legault governments now each enjoying more than a 15-point lead.

Nearly nine-in-ten residents of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia said their provincial governments responded well to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just over half of Canadians (53 per cent) say their province is doing a good job on health care, but only one-third are satisfied with the provinces’ handling of the outbreaks in the seniors’ homes.

When it comes to the economy, Quebec scores best, with 71 per cent of residents saying their governing Coalition Avenir Quebec has done a good job.

Those in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are least likely to be satisfied with their provincial governments’ performance on economic issues.

In Alberta, just 43 per cent of residents say the United Conservative Party has done a good job of handling the economy, in Newfoundland and Labrador that number drops to just 32 per cent in assessing Dwight Ball’s governing Liberal Party.

While climate change has dropped down the list of voters’ priorities during the pandemic, only 43 per cent of Canadians say their provincial government has handled climate and environmental issues well, dropping to just 35 per cent in Ontario.

Just over one-in-three Canadians (36 per cent) feel their province is acting too quickly to open up businesses and institutions that were shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This sentiment rises to 45 per cent in Ontario, according to the survey.