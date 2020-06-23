Canadian government invests $30 million to support Quebec tourism industry

The Canadian government is investing $30 million to support Quebec’s tourism sector, according to a press release from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) on Tuesday.

Out of the $30 million of funding, $13.5 million will be given to the Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (Alliance) to help small and medium sized businesses within the tourism sector to adapt to new health regulations and promote themselves.

The rest of the funding, which amounts to $16.5 million, will go towards tourism associations to support businesses and attractions to improve the tourism experience.

“The tourism sector and the 1.8 million people it employs across Canada have been hit hard by the slowdown caused by COVID-19, and we are here for you,” Mélanie Joly, the minister of economic development, official languages and minister responsible for the CED, said in a press release.

“We are working with businesses so they are ready to reopen and to help Canadian tourism to flourish once again.”

Martin Soucy, the president and chief executive officer of the Alliance said that he welcomes the investments by the Canadian government in the tourism sector as it benefits businesses across all the Quebec regions, and offers assistance for businesses to properly adapt to new health and safety standards.

With the financial support, the Canadian government hopes that businesses in the tourism industry are ready to accept clients in a safe and healthy manner when they are able to do so, the press release said.