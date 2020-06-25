Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)

Quebec ending daily COVID-19 updates

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 16:22

The Quebec government will no longer be giving daily COVID-19 updates after June 26, according to a press release from Quebec’s health ministry from yesterday.

Today, the provincial government gave its last daily COVID-19 update today, and will only provide weekly updates every Thursday, starting on July 2.

In an email to CBC News, Marie-Claude Lacasse, a spokesperson for Quebec’s health ministry said that the “decision was made due to the evolving epidemiological situation, which is stabilizing.” 

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s Public health director said today that there are not enough new cases or hospitalizations to be publishing an update every day. However he added that if there is a change in epidemiology and a situation where people must be informed, the Quebec government will communicate that information. 

Quebec has had the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 55,079 cases, and 5,448 deaths according to the province’s latest update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Quebec government has been giving daily COVID-19 updates on the amount of cases, deaths, hospitalization, and number of people in intensive care. 

In response to the changes Quebec has made, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his press conference this morning that he hopes that Quebec Premier Francois Legualt would continue to be transparent and open with Quebecers, and Canadians as he has been from the beginning of the pandemic. 

With files from CBC News

Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
New York peindra « Black Lives Matter » en lettres géantes devant la Trump TowerLa réouverture de certains bars menacée par les conditions définies par QuébecLa Libye devient un centre de tensions entre les Européens et la TurquieSignalement d'une enfant disparue à Halifax : les recherches prennent finLe PDG du Musée canadien pour les droits de la personne démissionneSéries de la LNH : Vancouver écartée comme ville bulleCOVID-19 : le Texas met les freins sur la réouverture de l'ÉtatLa pandémie force Frank And Oak à se placer à l'abri de ses créanciers« Une histoire de génocide bidon » : le rédacteur de discours de Kenney sur la selletteLe Canada peut éviter une deuxième vague de COVID-19, selon des experts
Eating wild plants is a 'world that needs to be rediscovered'To break the impasse on the detention of Spavor and Kovrig, Canada has 3 optionsTrial start date, length difficult to predict in China spying case against 2 CanadiansAstronomers bolster case for potential of life on one of Jupiter's moons, EuropaSupreme Court of Canada could open door to class-action lawsuit against UberMuseum for Human Rights CEO resigns after LGBT censorship, allegations of racism, harrassmentAFN national chief calls for suspension of RCMP officer who tackled Chief Allan AdamAlberta premier resists calls to fire speechwriter who called residential schools a 'bogus genocide story'Canucks announce Vancouver won't be chosen as NHL hub cityWendy Mesley disciplined for use of 'offensive language' on 2 occasions