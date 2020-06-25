Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks at the camera as he responds to a question about China during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau launches federal pandemic service grant program for student volunteers

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 13:55
Last Updated: Thursday, June 25, 2020 13:56

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the launch of a new student grant program, which will provide up to $5,000 in one-time payments to post-secondary students and recent graduates for volunteering in pandemic-related programs, depending on the number of hours worked.

The Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) will be administered by WE Charity.

The government will also be helping young Canadians find paid work placements by supporting an additional 20,000 job placements for post-secondary students in high demand sectors with a new investment of $186 million in the Student Work Placement Program, Trudeau said.

This funding is in addition to the $80 million that Trudeau announced on April 22.

The federal government is also creating 10,000 new job placements for young people between the ages of 15 and 30 through the Canada Summer Jobs program, Trudeau said.

New funding of over $60 million will help expand the current work placement target from 70,000 to 80,000, creating 10,000 more placements for young people aged 15 to 30. The program provides wage subsidies to employers so they can hire more youth.

“Our government will also invest $40 million to create 5,000 Mitacs internships for post-secondary students as part of our $9-billion plan to help students during this crisis,” Trudeau said.

Mitacs is an NGO that builds partnerships between universities and industry, he said.

“Usually, Mitacs caters to master’s or PhD research students, but with the funding we’re announcing today, they’ll expand their internship opportunities to undergraduate students and students in professional programs like medicine, law or business,” Trudeau said.

“For example, one of their new programs will connect MBA students to small businesses that are facing challenges because of the pandemic.”

The funding will also allow Mitacs to partner with more organizations like hospitals, foundations, and municipal governments to create even more opportunities for young people, the prime minister added.

The federal government will also be increasing funding to the Digital Skills for Youth (DS4Y) program by $40 million to help post-secondary graduates gain professional work experience, Trudeau said. DS4Y provides wage subsidy opportunities to help connect young people with small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profits.

In addition, Ottawa will be creating over 3,500 new job placements and internships through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. New funding of $34 million, in addition to the over $153 million announced on April 22, will support programs serving high-demand sectors such as health, community services, and information technology, and help other sectors to recover, Trudeau said.

And the federal government will be providing $6.7 million for the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, which refurbishes donated surplus computers and electronic devices, and provides them to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and low-income Canadians.

“The additional investments we are making will ensure that young people not only remain connected to the job market but also have the tools they need to keep their eye fixed on a future of their choosing,” Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said in a statement.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
New York peindra « Black Lives Matter » en lettres géantes devant la Trump TowerLa réouverture de certains bars menacée par les conditions définies par QuébecLa Libye devient un centre de tensions entre les Européens et la TurquieSignalement d'une enfant disparue à Halifax : les recherches prennent finLe PDG du Musée canadien pour les droits de la personne démissionneSéries de la LNH : Vancouver écartée comme ville bulleCOVID-19 : le Texas met les freins sur la réouverture de l'ÉtatLa pandémie force Frank And Oak à se placer à l'abri de ses créanciers« Une histoire de génocide bidon » : le rédacteur de discours de Kenney sur la selletteLe Canada peut éviter une deuxième vague de COVID-19, selon des experts
Eating wild plants is a 'world that needs to be rediscovered'To break the impasse on the detention of Spavor and Kovrig, Canada has 3 optionsTrial start date, length difficult to predict in China spying case against 2 CanadiansAstronomers bolster case for potential of life on one of Jupiter's moons, EuropaSupreme Court of Canada could open door to class-action lawsuit against UberMuseum for Human Rights CEO resigns after LGBT censorship, allegations of racism, harrassmentAFN national chief calls for suspension of RCMP officer who tackled Chief Allan AdamAlberta premier resists calls to fire speechwriter who called residential schools a 'bogus genocide story'Canucks announce Vancouver won't be chosen as NHL hub cityWendy Mesley disciplined for use of 'offensive language' on 2 occasions