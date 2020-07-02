Countries of Flight PS752 victims to press Iran for ‘full reparations’

Canada and four other countries whose citizens died when the Iranian military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet in January are formally joining forces in negotiations with Tehran to seek “full reparations,” according to a letter sent to the families of the victims on Thursday.

The letter, seen by Radio Canada International, says that Canada, Afghanistan, Sweden, the U.K. and Ukraine “intend to work together to negotiate with Iran to seek to ensure that they are held accountable and make full reparations for the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752, including in the form of compensation for the deaths of your loved ones.”

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada were among the 176 people killed when Flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8.

The five countries of the so-called PS752 Coordination Group are set to sign a formal memorandum of understanding on Thursday, setting up principles on how to cooperate and proceed with negotiations with Tehran, the letter said.

“All five of the Coordination Group members believe that this form of state-to-state negotiation is the most likely way to ensure that we come to an agreement on how to settle this matter fairly,” the letter said.

“However, if talks are not successful, having previously negotiated with Iran in good faith will allow us to be in a position to pursue the matter further.”

‘Full and independent investigation and then justice’

While these state-to-state negotiations do not affect the rights of the victims’ families to seek compensation “from the relevant airlines pursuant to the applicable international civil aviation treaties,” once a settlement agreement with Iranian authorities is reached, it will prevent them from going after Iran in international courts, the letter said.

The coordination group has appointed Ukraine as the negotiating spokesperson, officials at Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

An advisory committee has also been established, consisting of representatives from each group member that will be present during the negotiations and will support the work of the spokesperson, the statement said.

The five countries also discussed the upcoming downloading of the flight recorders in France, compensation from Ukraine International Airlines and the criminal investigation into the tragedy, the statement added.

“The group continues to advocate for accountability, transparency, justice and compensation for the families and loved ones of the victims,” the statement said.

Hamed Esmaeilion, spokesperson for the association representing the families of the Canadians who died on the flight from Tehran to Kyiv, said they have made it clear to Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne that first and foremost they seek accountability and justice.

“We have said to Mr. Champagne that compensation for us is full and independent investigation and then justice,” Esmaeilion told Radio Canada International. “Compensation stands third.”

Iran announced on June 26 that it will send the black boxes from the downed Boeing 737 to France to be deciphered later this month.

After initially denying any responsibility for the crash, Iranian officials were forced to admit that an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defence unit unintentionally shot down the airliner minutes after departing Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport amid heightened tensions with U.S. forces in neighbouring Iraq.