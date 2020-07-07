International Earth observation and biodiversity body moves to Montreal

A global research network dedicated to improving monitoring of the planet’s biodiversity says it plans to relocate its headquarters from Leipzig, Germany, to Montreal to take advantage of the city’s scientific research environment and growing expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Group on Earth Observations – Biodiversity Observation Network (GEO BON) announced Monday that the Quebec Centre for Biodiversity Science (QCBS), has won the bid to host the research network, in partnership with the Fonds de recherche du Québec—Natures et Technologies, McGill University, Université de Montréal and Université de Sherbrooke.

GEO BON works to improve the availability of biodiversity change data to decision makers and scientists in support of policy.

The research network, made up of more than 550 institutions in 90 countries, initiates and coordinates efforts to design and implement national and regional biodiversity monitoring programs in animal, plant and microbial life.

GEO BON has facilitated the development or enhancement of at least 25 national biodiversity observation systems, representing most of the Earth’s major biomes, according to its mission statement.

The international body will be tracking the implementation of the next generation of biodiversity targets aimed at halting the runaway extinction of species and the degradation of the ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to support the next phase in the development of GEO BON and the essential research it conducts,” said in a statement McGill University professor Andrew Gonzalez, director of the QCBS, and co-chair elect of GEO BON.

“The urgency of the biodiversity crisis requires that we intensify our efforts to understand its causes and act to reverse these trends using the knowledge provided by the GEO BON community.”

Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montreal International, which worked to help attract GEO BON to the city, said the metropolis is uniquely positioned for the network’s work and is already home to many international sustainable development organizations such as the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity and the International Secretariat for Water.

“The addition of a new international organization to Montreal is excellent news,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“I am very pleased that GEO BON has chosen to locate its headquarters here. We are firmly committed, both locally and internationally, to protecting the environment, safeguarding our natural heritage and preserving biodiversity.”