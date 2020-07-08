DavidsTea is listed as "DTEA" at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 5, 2015. DavidsTea says it's seeking court protection from creditors while it negotiates leases for many of its stores, which have been shut since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Canadian Press/AP, Mark Lennihan)

David’s Tea to transition to online sales amid restructuring

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 14:24

The Canadian based tea chain, David’s Tea is planning on restructuring its business under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), which is a Canadian federal law that covers insolvent companies and allows them to restructure their business and financial affairs.

According to a press release, the company expects its application for court protection from its creditors under the CCAA to be heard by the Quebec Superior Court today. David’s Tea plans to take similar steps for bankruptcy protection for its business in the U.S. as well. 

David’s Tea, which owns over 220 locations in the U.S. and Canada, intends to accelerate their transition away from brick and mortar and focusing on becoming a leading online seller of loose-leaf tea and accessories in North America. 

“As we indicated before, our challenge is to restructure our North American retail footprint in order to decrease the ongoing losses caused by unprofitable stores,” Herschel Segal, the founder, chairman and interim chief executive officer of David’s Tea said. “Through a restructuring, we intend to achieve that objective and complement our successful e-commerce and wholesale distribution channels.”

According to the press release all David’s Tea retail locations have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, 2020, and will remain closed until further notice. 

“The transformation of our business model is necessary to position the company for a return to profitability,” Frank Zitella, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of David’s Tea, said in a press release. “David’s Tea has experienced a multi-year decline in brick & mortar sales and the post COVID-19 retail environment creates significant challenges for our unique in-store customer experience,” 

Zitella added that the company is going to assess a number of factors, including whether or not they can reach agreements with landlords for more favorable lease conditions, and may terminate a significant number of their 222 leases in order to right-size their retail footprint. 

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Critiquée par Trump, la santé publique révise ses recommandations pour les écolesLa police de Montréal veut des interpellations fondées sur des faits observablesBoycottage de Facebook : le gouvernement Legault se donne-t-il bonne conscience?Ottawa prévoit un déficit record de 343 milliards de dollarsGlyphosate : Bayer fait partiellement marche arrière aux États-UnisLes évêques catholiques du Québec font fi du décret d'urgence sanitaireCOVID-19 : Québec lance une consultation publique sur une application de traçageLe détaillant DavidsTea veut se placer à l'abri de ses créanciersCOVID-19 au Québec : 82 nouveaux cas et 13 décès supplémentairesLe feu au nord du lac Saint-Jean en voie d’être maîtrisé au complet
Vial Rail cutting about 1,000 jobs amid pandemic strugglesFacebook civil rights audit finds 'serious setbacks,' including hate speech and misinformationWriters, academics sign open letter criticizing 'ideological conformity,' cancel cultureEdmonton CFL team heeds sponsors' calls, accelerates review of potential name changeSingh says Rideau Hall incident would have ended differently if suspect was person of colourDoctor accused in New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreak won't face criminal charges, says lawyerU.S. men's clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy protectionCBSA did not know whereabouts of 34,000 foreign nationals slated for removal: AG reportAustralian snowboard world champion drowns in diving mishapU.S. tops 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19