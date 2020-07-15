Some Quebecers to be allowed to work in offices starting this weekend

Quebec’s Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced on Wednesday that the Quebec government is allowing businesses in the private sector to bring up to 25 per cent of their workforce back into offices starting this Saturday.

The Quebec government suggested prioritizing employees that need to offer direct service to clients and those who have trouble working from home due to family obligations. The government added that they still strongly encourage working from home for activities that can be done remotely.

“The gradual return plan that we have announced today will ensure a balance between maintaining productivity and respecting the health measures that we have to continue to follow,” Chatal Rouleau, Quebec’s minister responsible for the Montreal region, said. “We must not forget that the economic vitality of city centres is dependent on the presence of workers.”

Masks or face coverings will be obligatory in all the common areas of an office building, notably places like entrance halls, elevators, and corridors where social distancing is not possible.

For businesses that bring back employees to office, the government said that they must put in place the recommended health measures, which includes respecting social distancing measures to protect the health of the employees and the general population.

According to a press release, the maximum capacity of 25 per cent could be gradually raised over the next few months depending on the evolution of the pandemic in Quebec.