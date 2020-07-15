Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec is announcing that private sector businesses can begin recalling up to 25 per cent of their workforces to the office as of Saturday. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)

Some Quebecers to be allowed to work in offices starting this weekend

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 16:39

Quebec’s Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced on Wednesday that the Quebec government is allowing businesses in the private sector to bring up to 25 per cent of their workforce back into offices starting this Saturday.

The Quebec government suggested prioritizing employees that need to offer direct service to clients and those who have trouble working from home due to family obligations. The government added that they still strongly encourage working from home for activities that can be done remotely. 

“The gradual return plan that we have announced today will ensure a balance between maintaining productivity and respecting the health measures that we have to continue to follow,” Chatal Rouleau, Quebec’s minister responsible for the Montreal region, said. “We must not forget that the economic vitality of city centres is dependent on the presence of workers.”

Masks or face coverings will be obligatory in all the common areas of an office building, notably places like entrance halls, elevators, and corridors where social distancing is not possible. 

For businesses that bring back employees to office, the government said that they must put in place the recommended health measures, which includes respecting social distancing measures to protect the health of the employees and the general population. 

According to a press release, the maximum capacity of 25 per cent could be gradually raised over the next few months depending on the evolution of the pandemic in Quebec. 

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Vaste piratage de comptes Twitter de personnalités et d'entreprisesLes voyageurs arrivant au Canada observent en général l'isolement obligatoireLa Floride franchit à son tour le cap des 300 000 cas de COVID-19L'Alberta veut empêcher les médecins de démissionner en blocLa nouvelle directrice de la conservation du Musée des beaux-arts obtient des appuisDépistage de la COVID-19 : le temps d'attente est inacceptable, dit Valérie PlanteL'Ontario réforme le système de financement des foyers de soins de longue durée« Ça regarde mieux que ça regardait pour l’éolien », affirme François LegaultDeux Premières Nations obtiennent une indemnisation de 49 M$ du fédéralCritiqué au sein de la Maison-Blanche, le Dr Anthony Fauci entend rester en poste
Ontario's police watchdog called in after man, 73, fatally shot following dispute over wearing mask in storeBuffalo Project calls for new deal for Alberta, SaskatchewanVancouver businessman David Sidoo sentenced to 3 months in prison in college admissions scandalBiden, Obama, tech moguls' Twitter accounts hacked in apparent bitcoin scamDiversity, inclusivity dominates Polaris Music Prize shortlistMegan Thee Stallion says she 'suffered gunshot wounds' and police drove her to hospitalHuman rights group files hate-speech complaint against Canadian Nationalist Party leaderFauci calls White House criticism of him 'bizarre' as U.S. coronavirus infections spikeU.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospitalCanada's largest school board considers eliminating French as it plans for safe return in fall