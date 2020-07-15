SWISS resumes flights to Canada as pandemic restrictions are relaxed

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) resumed direct flights between Montreal and Zurich on Wednesday, marking the airline’s return to the Canadian market, which was nearly shutdown by pandemic related travel restrictions.

SWISS, which is part of the German-owned Lufthansa Group, will initially offer three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Beginning Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, the route will increase to four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Hans DeHaan, Lufthansa Group’s senior director in Canada, said that with Montreal being a key gateway for the entire Lufthansa Group, it made sense to add the Zurich service in order to provide more international options to Canadians.

“As the world gradually begins to open up, the desire to travel has increased and there is an ever-growing necessity for our customers that are able to enter Switzerland and the European Union to see family and friends, as well as conduct important business trips,” DeHaan said in a statement.

The Zurich-Montreal route is just one of the many Canadian routes opened by various passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group as a result of international travel restrictions being eased, he said.

Passengers on SWISS flights are required to wear a face mask during boarding, while in the air and until fully disembarked, the airline said.

The airline recommends the use of general fabric masks or medical-grade protective masks.

Children under six are not required to wear a mask, nor anyone who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, the airline said.

Passengers have to bring their own masks.