A Swiss International Air Lines Airbus A330-300 aircraft takes off from Zurich Airport Jan. 9, 2018. The airline resumed flights between Montreal and Zurick on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS)

SWISS resumes flights to Canada as pandemic restrictions are relaxed

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 16:52

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) resumed direct flights between Montreal and Zurich on Wednesday, marking the airline’s return to the Canadian market, which was nearly shutdown by pandemic related travel restrictions.

SWISS, which is part of the German-owned Lufthansa Group, will initially offer three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Beginning Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, the route will increase to four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Hans DeHaan, Lufthansa Group’s senior director in Canada, said that with Montreal being a key gateway for the entire Lufthansa Group, it made sense to add the Zurich service in order to provide more international options to Canadians.

“As the world gradually begins to open up, the desire to travel has increased and there is an ever-growing necessity for our customers that are able to enter Switzerland and the European Union to see family and friends, as well as conduct important business trips,” DeHaan said in a statement.

The Zurich-Montreal route is just one of the many Canadian routes opened by various passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group as a result of international travel restrictions being eased, he said.

Passengers on SWISS flights are required to wear a face mask during boarding, while in the air and until fully disembarked, the airline said.

The airline recommends the use of general fabric masks or medical-grade protective masks.

Children under six are not required to wear a mask, nor anyone who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, the airline said.

Passengers have to bring their own masks.

Categories: Economy, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Vaste piratage de comptes Twitter de personnalités et d'entreprisesLes voyageurs arrivant au Canada observent en général l'isolement obligatoireLa Floride franchit à son tour le cap des 300 000 cas de COVID-19L'Alberta veut empêcher les médecins de démissionner en blocLa nouvelle directrice de la conservation du Musée des beaux-arts obtient des appuisDépistage de la COVID-19 : le temps d'attente est inacceptable, dit Valérie PlanteL'Ontario réforme le système de financement des foyers de soins de longue durée« Ça regarde mieux que ça regardait pour l’éolien », affirme François LegaultDeux Premières Nations obtiennent une indemnisation de 49 M$ du fédéralCritiqué au sein de la Maison-Blanche, le Dr Anthony Fauci entend rester en poste
Ontario's police watchdog called in after man, 73, fatally shot following dispute over wearing mask in storeBuffalo Project calls for new deal for Alberta, SaskatchewanVancouver businessman David Sidoo sentenced to 3 months in prison in college admissions scandalBiden, Obama, tech moguls' Twitter accounts hacked in apparent bitcoin scamDiversity, inclusivity dominates Polaris Music Prize shortlistMegan Thee Stallion says she 'suffered gunshot wounds' and police drove her to hospitalHuman rights group files hate-speech complaint against Canadian Nationalist Party leaderFauci calls White House criticism of him 'bizarre' as U.S. coronavirus infections spikeU.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospitalCanada's largest school board considers eliminating French as it plans for safe return in fall