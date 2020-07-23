Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Edmonton’s city council is set to discuss making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces on Thursday. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Edmonton city council to discuss mandatory mask bylaw

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 14:59

Edmonton’s city council is set to discuss making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces on Thursday, after Mayor Don Iveson called on councillors to attend an emergency advisory committee meeting.

“I am hearing that many Edmontonians would like to see more mask usage, myself included, up to and including a mask mandate for public and some private indoor spaces,” Iveson said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. 

Iveson said that city council needs to come back from their summer recess to receive information on the pandemic situation within the community, discuss what the evidence based indicators for mandatory masks would be as well as discuss the bylaw in a regional context and how neighboring municipalities could be included. 

The city of Edmonton strongly encourages people to wear masks on public transit and in indoor public spaces, but has decided against mandating masks so far. 

The news comes shortly after Calgary’s city council voted in favour of bylaw to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces starting on Aug. 1. 

Iveson also called on the provincial government and Alberta Health Services to adopt a directive for mandatory masks in order to help with compliance and consistency across the Edmonton region. 

“As we know, the virus is not contained by municipal borders,” Iveson added. 

In a news conference on Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that he’ll respect the decisions made by municipalities in regards to mandating masks and added that he thinks those decisions are better taken locally.

“This is a huge and diverse province. The challenges that a very dense city might face on crowded buses, couldn’t be more different then a remote rural municipality where there are no active cases,” Kenney said. “So we think a one size fits all approach for a huge, vast, diverse province like this doesn’t make sense.”

Kenny also said that he’s already advocating for the widespread use of masks where people cannot physically distance themselves. 

Across the country, major cities, such as Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa have adopted bylaws to make masks and face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces. 

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump renonce à la tenue de la convention républicaine en Floride en raison de la COVIDClimat de travail toxique à Rideau Hall : une enquête aura lieuDeux enfants manquent à l'appel à Saint-Alexis-des-MontsJusqu'à 250 personnes dans les rassemblements dès le 3 août au QuébecPlus de femmes que d'hommes au chômage en raison de la pandémieQui est exempté du port du masque au Québec?Policier poignardé en Nouvelle-Écosse : la traque du suspect se poursuitIls devaient défiler à Tokyo, ils doivent maintenant attendre et espérerDes élus dénoncent des campeurs « hors de contrôle » en GaspésieLe commissaire à l'éthique appelé à ouvrir une deuxième enquête sur Bill Morneau
Privy Council Office launches workplace probe of Governor General's office following claims of harassmentPompeo calls for 'new alliance of democracies' to oppose ChinaOfficer who fatally shot 62-year-old with mental illness refuses to speak with police watchdogSharp rise in COVID-19 cases a 'wake-up call' for Alberta, province's top doctor saysCOVID-19 tracing app starts beta testing after three-week delayWatchdog to review conduct of U.S. federal agents in Portland, Washington protestsB.C. putting limits on rental properties, houseboats as COVID-19 cases riseGen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, announces retirementSuncor CEO encouraged by Trans Mountain pipeline, less sure of Keystone XL's completionTwitter sees drop in revenue but surge of new users