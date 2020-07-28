Crew of HMCS Fredericton receives commendation for ‘exceptional resiliency’

The crew of the Canadian frigate that lost six members in a helicopter accident in April during NATO exercises in the Mediterranean received a commendation for “exceptional resiliency in the face of unprecedented challenges” on Tuesday.

Canada’s top soldier, Gen. Jonathan Vance, presented the Chief of Defence Staff commendation to the crew of HMCS Fredericton as the frigate returned to its home port of Halifax after completing its six-month deployment.

“Your deployment was difficult, but you never wavered and I admire your strength. Welcome home,” Vance wrote on Twitter.

“Today I presented a CDS Commendation to the crew of HMCS Fredericton for exceptional resiliency in the face of unprecedented challenges. Your deployment was difficult, but you never wavered and I admire your strength. Welcome home.” JV pic.twitter.com/QMopeF1Z9I — General Jonathan Vance (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) July 28, 2020

Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, the Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, said the commitment, compassion and perseverance displayed by the crew of the frigate following the crash is the “finest of examples of people first, mission always” motto of the navy.

Welcome home at last & #BravoZulu Freddies! After an arduous 191 day #OpREASSURANCE deployment, you return home as proven warriors, compassionate shipmates & some of Canada’s best ambassadors. We’re so proud of you, Shipmates! #WelcomeHomeFreddie #FreddieStrong pic.twitter.com/4LmXBioOTR — VAdm/Vam Art McDonald (@Comd_RCN) July 28, 2020

The crash of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, known as Stalker 22, on April 29 caused the worst loss of life in one day for the Canadian Armed Forces since six Canadian soldiers were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Easter Sunday 2007.

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins were killed in the crash.

The Halifax-class frigate with 240 crew members on board left Halifax for a deployment in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea in January with one of Canada’s 18 new Cyclone helicopters on board. It had just marked its 100th day at sea when the crash happened in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece.

A Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

The investigation is focused on aircraft systems and human factors as possible causes of the crash.

A combined Canadian and U.S. Navy team recovered pieces of the wreckage and the remains of some of those killed from the bottom of the Ionian Sea in early June.

With files from The Canadian Press