Survey: Lack of infrastructure barrier to Canadians cycling more

Almost a third of Canadians, 31 per cent, said that they would be cycling more if the infrastructure was better, according to a survey from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released on Tuesday.

The survey, which polled 2,824 Canadians in June, found that infrastructure was the number one controllable reason Canadians had used for not cycling more.

“Proper, permanent infrastructure – such as lanes separated by barriers and connected pathways – are essential to making Canadians feel safer when cycling,” said Ian Jack, vice president of public affairs, of CAA National.

Forty-six per cent of Canadians said that bad weather contributed to them not cycling more, and 42 per cent of Canadians said that the distance of the destination was another factor.

According to CAA’s survey there is a desire to cycle more. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 30 per cent of Canadians who cycle said that they have been doing it more.

CAA’s survey also asked Canadians what type of infrastructure would lead to them cycling more often. Forty per cent said bike lanes separated by barriers, 39 per cent said cyclist and pedestrian pathways, 37 per cent said wider cycling lanes, 31 per cent said painted cycling lanes, and 27 per cent said better markings on roads.

“The temporary restrictions and barriers brought on during COVID-19 have helped lead to an increase in cycling, but locking in those gains, and keeping everyone safe, requires more permanent solutions,” Jack said.