Canadian government enters agreement to procure COVID-19 vaccines

The Canadian government has entered agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, according to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand.

Pfizer will supply its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate, and Moderna will provide its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate. All potential vaccines will require regulatory approval from Health Canada before being used to vaccinate Canadians.

“Given intense global competition, we are taking an aggressive approach to secure access to the most promising candidates so that we will be ready to vaccinate all Canadians as quickly as possible,” Anand said in a press release on Wednesday. “We are extremely pleased to establish these agreements with Pfizer and Moderna. Canadians can rest assured that the Government will continue to do everything possible to keep them healthy and safe.”

The Canadian government also said that they are negotiating and signing agreements with a number of other pharmaceutical companies to establish a guaranteed supply base of potential vaccine candidates.

Public Services and Procurement added that they are procuring equipment and supplies that will be needed for the final manufacturing and packaging stages of vaccine production in Canada, and materials needed to support safe immunization, such as syringes, needles, alcohol swabs and other supplies.