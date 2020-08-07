Walmart Canada mandates masks and face coverings in all stores

Walmart Canada is requiring all of its customers and staff to wear a mask or face covering at all of their stores starting on Aug. 12, according to a statement the company released Friday,

Walmart Canada said that Health Canada identified that when worn properly, people wearing masks and face coverings can reduce the spread of infectious respiratory droplets. The company added that over 60 per cent of their 400 stores are in regions of Canada where there is already a local government mandate on wearing masks.

Therefore, In order to bring consistency to their stores, the new policy applies to all Walmart stores, including those in regions where there is no local government mandate to wear masks or face coverings.

“Customers have done a great job following face covering requirements in those jurisdictions where it is mandated by the local government,” Walmart Canada said in a statement. “We trust that customers in the rest of our stores where we are initiating this the policy will respect and follow it and will bring their own face coverings when they shop.”

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of their customers and staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Canada has already adopted measures including; increasing cleaning at their stores, doing wellness and temperature checks for their employees, limiting the number of shoppers and cleaning shopping carts.