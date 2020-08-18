Reports from Ottawa say Trudeau set to prorogue Parliament until October

CBC News and other media in Ottawa are reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to prorogue Parliament until October to try to buy some time to ride out the so-called WE Charity controversy.

Prorogation, a manoeuvre that ends a parliamentary session, would shut down the House of Commons committees investigating the WE charity controversy as well as remove legislation currently on parliament’s order paper, giving Trudeau’s Liberals a chance at a fresh start.

Citing unnamed sources, CBC News reports that Trudeau will hold a cabinet retreat in September and then have a speech from the throne in October to begin a fresh session of the House of Commons.

A budget or economic update would be delivered in October.

Trudeau must seek permission from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to prorogue.

CBC News says it is unclear when he intends to do so.

The House is currently adjourned until next Wednesday, Aug. 16, and is not due back after that until mid-September.

Trudeau has said he was not involved when WE Charity was awarded a $43.53-million contract to administer a $900-million student grant program, but both he and Morneau are being investigated by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion.

Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, was paid $250,000 for speaking at 28 WE events over four years, and brother Alexandre was paid $32,000 for speaking at eight between 2017-2018.

Moreover, Bill Morneau, who resigned Monday as Trudeau’s finance minister, testified at the Standing Committee on Finance in July that he had recently repaid WE Charity $41,366 for expenses incurred by WE for trips his family took to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017.

If the “controversy” balloons to “scandal,” in the minds of enough Canadians, a vote of confidence in the House of Commons could bring down Trudeau’s minority government.

But so could prorogation.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told CBC News the manoeuvre will mean Trudeau is exposing himself to a confidence vote in the House when MPs vote on the speech from the throne.

“If it does not contain what it must contain, he will simply not survive a vote on his speech from the throne,” Blanchet said.

With files from CBC News