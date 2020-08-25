The ‘hyperloop’ is back, this time in Alberta

If you’ve ever seen old movies, or perhaps in a business operation even to this day, you might notice ‘pneumatic tubes” delivering messages or cash from the working floor to offices above or elsewhere.

The items are placed in small cylinders or ‘pods’ and then sucked or pushed through a tube to the destination.

There has long been an idea it could be expanded to move people as well, and there have been several such experiments in the distant past such as the pneumatic subway in New York City in 1870.

That’s the basic idea of the hyperloop, although the new concept involves far more advanced technology.

Using magnetic levitation and propulsion through the low air or no air (vacuum) environment inside the tubes to reduce or eliminate air pressure resistance and friction, the passenger carrying ‘pods’ could travel at speeds up to 1,000 kilometres per hour.

Canada, the second biggest country in the world, is one of the few developed countries that doesn’t have a high speed intercity rail system. Now, it might be edging slowly toward an ultra high speed concept.

The Toronto-based company TransPod has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Alberta government to support development of the idea. The provincial government is not investing money in the project but the MOU will allow the company to improve chances of attracting investors in the multi-billion dollar concept to develop a link between the cities of Edmonton and Calgary. Such a link would enable passengers and cargo to travel the approximate 300 km distance in about 30 minutes.

The provinces transportation ministry would also take part in discussions with institutional investors where suitable adding that if the technology is proven, the ministry would become ‘facilitators’ for the company. The province would also identify land suitable for an experimental test segment of the line. A ten kilometre portion of land had been allocated by the former provincial government for such a trial segment.

The line would cost up to an estimated $10 billion dollars. If financial viability of the line can be shown to investors, construction could begin on the $500 million test track in 2022, with construction on a full line to begin in 2025

Sebastien Gendron, co-founder and CEO of Transpod, said the company is also working on design of a test track in France.

Transpod is not the only player in this new concept. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, indicated interest in hyperloop concepts in 2013 and created a prototype, while another billionaire, Richard Branson is working on Virgin Hyperloop One has signed a deal with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings makers of the Boeing 737 fuselage and other parts. This would give it technology for future pods with plans to start commercial operations somewhere by 2029. Spanish company Zeleros is also developing the technology.

As with any new technology, there are regulatory issues that will have to be worked out in addition to the vast complexity of creating reliable, safe technology.

Super fast intercity travel could in theory threaten airlines, along with intercity bus and standard rail. A Boeing executive however cast doubts on that, at least for awhile. Randy Tinset, VP Marketing for Boeng said that while it’s a potentially viable technology, the challenges outweigh the opportunity, and probably. While it might happen someday, ‘probably not in my lifetime” ‘

