Toronto-area woman faces terror charges after alleged attemp to join ISIL

A Toronto-area woman is due in court today to face terror-related offences for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State last year.

Haleema Mustafa was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday in Markham, Ont., north of Toronto.

Her arrest comes 10 months after she returned from Turkey where she and her husband, Ikar Mao, were arrested in July of last year near the Syrian border and released from a Turkish prison in October.

Sources told CBC News at the time the Turkish government had been preparing terror-related charges against them because they were suspected of trying to join ISIS.

No explanation was given for their release.

Following the couple’s return to Canada, Mao was arrested, denied bail, and charged with two terror-related offences his wife now faces–accused of leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group pursuant to section 83.181 of the Criminal Code and under section 83.18, which forbids participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The second charge is a new addition to the Criminal Code, brought in in 2013, by Stephen Harper’s Conservative government that it illegal for an individual to leave or attempt to leave the country with the intent of committing an act of terrorism.

Since then, 12 people have been charged with travel-related terrorism offences: three have been convicted; four have outstanding warrants; two are awaiting trial; and one has had the charges withdrawn.

According to Public Safety Canada’s 2018 report on the terrorism threat to Canada, a total of 55 people have been charged with terrorism offences under the Criminal Code since 2001.

Details of the case against Mustafa and Mao cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

