The COVID grinch that may have stolen a big Christmas event in Toronto

it may be that another major annual event in Canada’s biggest city has become a victim of COVID-19.

The Toronto Christmas market is modelled loosely on European Christmas markets such as Germany’s Chriskindlesmarkts. This was to be the 11th year for the event which has become hugely popular, but there is unconfirmed news that it too will be cancelled.

It would not come as a surprise as the numbers of people in the city, and across Canada, for those testing positive for the virus has begun to increase substantially. Ontario’s Premier has also announced on the weekend that gatherings throughout the province will face new limits.

Previous private indoor gatherings had been increased to 50 people, but now rolled back to 10. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people from the previous 100. The limits do not apply to staffed businesses such as bars, restaurants, sports or arts events, etc.

The news of the probable cancellation of the Christmas event came from an internal memo obtained by Toronto media outlet Newstalk 1010 and announced in a tweet.

This would be yet another major blow to the city which has seen all its major events cancelled this year from Caribana, to gay pride, to the Toronto Indy race, to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), all of which would normally contribute millions to the city’s economy.

The CNE which pumps about $128 million into the Toronto and regional economy during its 18 day run, has reported a huge financial loss from its closure this year, and expressed concern that it may not survive, though it has received some funding from COVID emergency bridging programmes.