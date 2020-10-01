Toronto area police bust multi-million dollar gambling ring

Gambling, guns, girls

Called ‘Operation End-Game’, York Regional Police near Toronto have staged a massive James Bond-like raid on a multi-million dollar mansion with help from a police helicopter and additional manpower from the Ontario Provincial Police, and Durham Region Police. Over 100 police were involved.

The raid was actually staged in July, but information is just being released now.

The sprawling mansion in Markham, north of Toronto, was being used as a high-end illegal gambling casino where a single bet could be as high as $20,000.

Police say such illegal gambling operations had likely been going on prior to COVID, but began to flourish after COVID restrictions shut down licensed casinos.

They add guests to the luxury venue were by invitation only where they could dine on chef prepared food including illegal shark fins. Sex trafficking is also suspected and is under investigation. Because of the vast amount of money involved the 2-acre grounds were guarded by german shepherd dogs.

Police also seized several firearms and a huge quantity of ammunition. along with a million dollars in cash and $1.5 million worth of alcohol.

In a statement, York region police Chief Jim MacSween said, “The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking. This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion and other serious violent offences within our community. We will continue to target organized crime in York Region and use every tool at our disposal, including forensic accounting, to ensure these criminals are held accountable.”

Project End Game began with earlier raids on illegal gambling locations in the region with several dozen arrests and 70 charges laid against 33 people.

