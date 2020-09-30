Canadians grow more concerned as second wave of COVID-19 rises

Canadians are feeling increasingly anxious about the rising tide of the COVID-19 pandemic and are worried about its impact on the economy once the second wave of infections subsides, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

As the number of infections spikes to levels not seen since this spring, nearly two-thirds of Canadians (64 per cent) say the worst of the health impacts from the novel coronavirus are yet to come, the poll found. This represents a stark increase in worry from June, when nearly the same number held the opposite view – that the worst was over.

However, Canadians have also seem to have become more mentally resilient, the poll found.

Asked to describe their mental health over the past few weeks, three-quarters of Canadians report that it is at least “good” (58 per cent), if not “great” (15 per cent).

It is the younger generation that is having the hardest time dealing with the stress of the pandemic, the survey found. More than one-third of both men and women under the age of 35 said they are struggling with the impact of the pandemic on their mental wellbeing.

Further, two-in-five women between the ages of 35 and 54 – the demographic most likely to be caring for children and other family members – reported that their mental health is bad (34 per cent) or terrible (4 per cent).

Seven-in-ten Canadians now say they are concerned about personally contracting COVID-19, up from a low-point of 46 per cent in early June.

Among Canadians over the age 54, 35 per cent said they were “very concerned” about becoming sick, the highest mark recorded thus far by the Angus Reid Institute, and up from 14 per cent in early June.

Seven-in-ten Canadians now say they feel the worst of economic impacts is yet to come for their province compared to half of Canadians who felt this way in June.