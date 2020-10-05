Asbestos: town to try again for new name to distance itself from its past

The Quebec town was once one of the world’s largest exporters of the mineral asbestos. Unfortunately the mineral became known as a health hazard and its use if not banned outright is strictly controlled.

The giant mines in and around the town have been gone for years and the town felt it needed to distance itself from the negative connotations of its name.

A request for suggestions last year brought in over 1,000 possibilities, eventually whittled down to four

Jeffrey (the name of the mine in the town, named after mine founder William H Jeffrey)

Apalone (from an endangered softshell turtle species)

Phénix (symbolizing rebirth)

Trois-Lacs (which merged with Asbestos in 1999)

However it seems none of those short list names was appreciated by locals, so the town has gone back to the list for alternatives.

Jeffrey (deemed too close to the original issue) has been altered to Jeffrey-sur-le-lac, Apalone is gone and three new choices are added to the still in contention Phénix and Trois-Lacs. They are: L’Azur-des-Cantons, Larochelle and Val-des-Sources.

Of the now six possibilities, people are asked to choose four and rank them in order of preference.

Everyone in the town over the age of 14 will be able to vote on the suggestions between Oct 14-18. The vote will be done ‘by car’ at a specific location to avoid chance of spreading COVID-19, although there will be a limited in-person possibility for those without vehicles.

