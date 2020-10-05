The Quebec former mining town of Asbestos is having a second try at a name change after residents indicated dislike for the proposed options ( Jean-Francois Dumas- Radio-Canada)

Asbestos: town to try again for new name to distance itself from its past

The Quebec town was once one of the world’s largest exporters of the mineral asbestos. Unfortunately the mineral became known as a health hazard and its use if not banned outright is strictly controlled.

The town of Asbestos in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec about 150km east of Montreal, Another huge mine was located about 70km further east in Thetford Mines, now also closed. (Google)

The giant mines in and around the town have been gone for years and the town felt it needed to distance itself from the negative connotations of its name.

A small chunk of the chrysotile asbestos found at the Jeffrey mine showing the fibrous nature of the mineral, now long deemed to present a health hazard (Paul Chiasson-CP)

A request for suggestions last year brought in over 1,000 possibilities, eventually whittled down to four

  • Jeffrey (the name of the mine in the town, named after mine founder William H Jeffrey)
  • Apalone (from an endangered softshell turtle species)
  • Phénix (symbolizing rebirth)
  • Trois-Lacs (which merged with Asbestos in 1999)

The huge open pit mine was in its time, the largest asbestos mine in the world , not how tiny the equipment and structures appear at the bottom of the mine (|Jacques Boissonot-CP)

However it seems none of those short list names was appreciated by locals, so the town has gone back to the list for alternatives.

Jeffrey (deemed too close to the original issue) has been altered to Jeffrey-sur-le-lac, Apalone is gone and three new choices are added to the still in contention Phénix and Trois-Lacs. They are: L’Azur-des-Cantons, Larochelle and Val-des-Sources.

The Jeffrey Mine at Asbestos Qc,, now partially flooded, but the negative association with the mineral now affects the town’s chance to diversify. the blue water is partly the inpiration for one of the proposed names- Azur des Cantons  (Paul Chiasson-CP)

Of the now six possibilities, people are asked to choose four and rank them in order of preference.

Everyone in the town over the age of 14 will be able to vote on the suggestions between Oct 14-18. The vote will be done ‘by car’ at a specific location to avoid chance of spreading COVID-19, although there will be a limited in-person possibility for those without vehicles.

