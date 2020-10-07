Brewers invite Canadians to celebrate their beer industry

Brewers have declared today the second annual Canadian Beer Day celebrating the beverage and their positive contributions, especially during these pandemic times.

Beer Canada, an association of brewers, says the industry contributes $1.3 billion to Canada’s GDP annually. It says they directly employ 15,000 Canadians and contribute to 149,000 jobs across the hospitality, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing sectors are supported in some way by the production and sale of beer. Canada has 1,000 breweries and 85 per cent of the beer consumer in Canada is made in the country. Grains used to make the beer are grown in the central Prairie provinces.

Brewers take action during pandemic

During this pandemic, brewers say they have taken steps to support recovery efforts. Some have produced hand sanitizer, offered charitable donations and held empty bottle return fundraisers. They have offered curbside pickup, delivery and have adjusted seating and layouts in patios and taprooms to safely welcome customers.

So, Beer Canada invites Canadians to raise a glass “to recognize the impacts beer and connected industries have on our culture, communities and the economy.”

It is one of the more cheerful recommendations made in Canada during these times of COVID-19.