Wildlife photography exhibit returns to Canadian museum

An international photo competition and exhibition begins at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto on November 21, 2020. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition out of London, England is now in its 56th year and features 100 new images.

The exhibit includes animal behaviour and wild landscapes and is designed to bring “visitors face to face with the power and beauty of nature.” The entries come from around the world and are submitted by amateurs and professionals. The panel of international judges selected them on the basis of creativity, artistry and technical complexity.

Photography seen as a tool for conservation

Each image is installed with LED light box frames designed to create a dramatic display. Among the categories are Animals in their Environment, Urban Wildlife, Behaviour: Mammals , Under Water and many more. There is also a documentary section which features two photojournalism portfolios.

“Photography is a hugely important tool in conservation efforts, not just in this competition, but in the ROM’s programming and research efforts as well,” said curator Burton Lim in a statement. “These photographs convey to the viewer snapshots of times and places in an irreplaceable nature. It’s not just the visual information–it’s the emotion captured by the photographer.”

The exhibition is on display at the ROM until May 2, 2021. Admission will be limited and by reservation due to the pandemic and visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.