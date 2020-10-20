Town of Asbestos changes its name

Citizens of Asbestos, some 130 km east of Montreal, have voted to change the town’s name to Val-des-Sources, a reference to valleys and bodies of water nearby. The town was originally named for its large Jeffrey mining operation which was a source of pride until chrysotile asbestos was found to cause cancer.

The province of Quebec, home to the Jeffrey mine, used to provide 50 per cent of the asbestos used around the world for its insulating and fire-resistant properties. The Jeffrey mine was closed in 2012 after Canada came under severe criticism for exporting the substance long after it was determined to be dangerous. It banned the toxic mineral in 2018. Chrysotile asbestos is considered hazardous and special precautions are required when removing it from several buildings across Canada, including Parliament buildings in the nation’s capital.

Mayor calls name change ‘historic’

Not everyone was in favour of the name change. Some people felt it was a repudiation of the town’s history. But given a choice of six proposed names, 51.5 per cent voted for Val-des-Sources after three rounds of voting. Any citizen over the age of 14 was allowed to vote.

The town’s mayor, Hugues Grimard, felt the name Asbestos was an obstacle to economic and social development. At an extraordinary town council meeting, he announced the choice of a new name, calling it ‘historic’ and saying that with it, he was confident citizens would be prosperous and happy.

Grimard also called the name inspiring and a fusion of the area’s scenery and its roots. He waxed poetic calling it a hilly landscape that draws its charm from different sources. Translated from French, ‘sources’ can mean ‘springs of water’.

The name change will have to be approved by the provincial government and that could happen as early as late December, 2020.