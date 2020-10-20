Lobster conflict in emergency Parliamentary debate

The escalating tensions in southwestern Nova Scotia over the lobster fishery resulted in an emergency debate in Canada’s Parliament last night.

Due to COVID, such sessions continue to see only a limited number of members present in person in Parliament, with other members appearing via video.

The long simmering lobster issue pits First Nations fishers against regulated non-native fishers and hinges on Supreme Court of Canada decisions of 1999. The SCC stated that Indigenous peoples had a right to earn a “moderate livelihood” from fishing or hunting, but also that the government could impose limits for conservation purposes.

The concept of ‘moderate livelihood” has never been defined. First Nations groups, in this case the Mi’kmaw of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, have long insisted the SCC ruling means they can fish whenever they want. This month they created their own ‘regulated’ fishery apart from the federally regulated one and had begun sending out boats.

Local fishers say the lobster season is federally regulated and is closed at this time of year for conservation reasons as the lobster are mating and molting their shells. They claim it is critical to leave the stock alone at this time in order to preserve the resource and allowing an Indigenous fishery will cause harm. They say the Mi’kmaw fishery is illegal.

Because of the latest move by the Mi’kmaw, the conflict which has actually been simmering for the past couple of years, has escalated recently with loud protests, some pushing and shoving, and destruction of Indigenous traps. It came to a head this weekend with the burning of a lobster compound building where Indigenous had been storing their catch. The fire is deemed suspicious and a person of interest is in hospital in serious condition.

As a result, the issue came to the federal parliament in a long debate that lasted well into the night.

All parties deplored the violence, but there were clearly differences of opinion.

The governing Liberals and the opposition New Democratic Party labelled this as a dispute based on racism, and that the rights of the First Nations should be defended. Some members also said the commercial fishers had no reason to be involved in talks on the situation between the Mi’kmaw and the federal government.

Exchange Monday night between NDP member Niki Ashton of Manitoba and Conservative Chris D’Entremont of Nova Scotia



The Conservative opposition meanwhile said this was an issue of conservation.

Liberal Fisheries Minister (DFO) Bernadette Jordan, was among those denying that claim or that lobster stocks were threatened saying, “Conservation underpins everything we do. Lobster stocks are healthy. DFO will continue to monitor stocks and they will never move forward with a plan that threatens the health of the species.”

Conservative Member of Parliament Chris D’Entremont represents the riding where the conflict is occurring

Both the NDP and the Conservatives condemned the government for a lack of action on the issue, although NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said both Liberal and previous Conservative governments had failed to act on the issues since the 1999 SCC rulings.

“We want answers today. We want commitments today. This is an emergency because … there is a real threat that this violence will escalate and people will lose their lives and that cannot happen and so we need immediate action right now” said Singh.

He also pushed aside claims this was about conservation, “ “Any suggestion that this is about conservation is wrong [and] is clearly an example of systemic racism,”

Nova Scotia’s Premier, Stephen McNeil said on Sunday that the federal government must define what is meant by “moderate livelihood”. Speaking with CTV News, Jordan said, ” “I don’t believe it’s up to the federal government to define what a moderate livelihood is,” Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan told CTV’s Power Play. “That’s something that is determined at the negotiation table in collaboration with First Nations communities. The last thing First Nations communities want is for the federal government to tell them what a moderate livelihood is.”

Criticism has also been levelled agoinst the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for not stopping the escalating situation. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said additional police resources have been sent in to the area. DFO minister Jordan says talks continue with the Mi’kmaw and that separate consultations will take place with non-native fishers.

The parliamentary session will resume today.

