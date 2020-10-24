Polar bear research cancelled due to pandemic

For the first time since 1980, important field research on polar bears near Churchill, Manitoba will not take place and this, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Usually, in September, scientists get transportation by government helicopter so they can sedate more than 100 bears. The bears are measured and fitted with ear tags or special collars that transmit data on their movement to a satellite and back to scientists’ desktops. Batteries run out eventually and the collars are programmed to fall off. They are later retrieved, new batteries put in and the collars are placed back on the bears.

‘A mystery year’

“This will be a mystery year,” says Andrew Desrocher, a biology professor at the University of Alberta and long-time polar bear specialist. He notes that earlier this year there was more ice for bears to hunt from and the bears appeared fatter. But it is important to follow up and see how they have progressed. In recent years, the population has dropped from 1,200 to 800 and it would be good to know if the number has stabilized, he says. Polar bears in Hudson Bay have been studied for a long time. In particular, Desrocher has been monitoring how climate change is affecting them.

There are two issues of particular focus: have the numbers declined because ice cover is changing due to climate change or is the number of seals, which polar bears eat, declining. To some extent, it could be both. But this year there will be a hole in the data used to try to puzzle this out.