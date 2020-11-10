Immigrant stories win one of Canada’s top literary awards

Souvankham Thammavongsa has won this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize for her collection of short stories called How to Pronounce Knife, published by McClelland & Stewart. The jury wrote: “ How to Pronounce Knife is a stunning collection of stories that portray the immigrant experience in achingly beautiful prose…These stories are vessels of hope, of hurt, of rejection, of loss and of finding one’s footing in a new and strange land.”

English is not winner’s first language

Thammavongsa was born in a Lao refugee camp in Thailand. She and her family came to Canada where at first, they lived in the basement of a Toronto family that had sponsored them. She took classes in English as a second language. “Thirty-six years ago, I went to school and I pronounced the word ‘knife’ wrong,” she told viewers of the virtual awards ceremony. “And I didn’t get a prize. But tonight there is one.”

Front line health workers took part

The ceremony is usually a flashy gala held in Toronto. But because of the pandemic, finalists stayed at home and were presented their prizes virtually. To honour their work during this pandemic, front line health workers were sent to the finalists’ home to present the prizes.

First prize is $100,000. The four other finalists each get $10,000. They are: