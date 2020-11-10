Pandemic boosts Canadians’ faith in science: survey

Canadian skepticism in science has dropped from 29 per cent before the pandemic to 21 per cent, according to research conducted 3M. Before the pandemic only 25 per cent of respondents said they would stand up for science in discussions with others. Now the figure has risen to 50 per cent. The other 50 per cent said they are less likely to stand up for science or their position has not changed.

The survey was conducted in 14 countries. It found that 43 per cent of Canadians said they had been told in school that they were not smart enough to take science and that was the main reason they did not pursue it. That compared with only 34 per cent of respondents in the other countries studied.

‘More confidence in science than ever before’

Fifty-eight per cent of respondents said students would be more likely to pursue a career in science if they had better knowledge of what kinds of careers that could involve. Many don’t realize that studying science can lead to careers in areas as diverse at design, cooking and athletics.

Sixty-nine per cent of Canadians rarely think about how science affects their daily lives compared to 63 per cent globally.

“As we face some of the world’s biggest challenges, the study shows that Canadians have more confidence in science than ever before,” said Penny Wise, president of 3M Canada in a statement. “The 3M State of Science Index shows while the positive image of science is on the rise, barriers to STEM ( science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education must be removed if we want to continue to solve critical issues that Canadians care about most. As a science company, we are absolutely committed to that call.”