Pandemic makes most heart, stroke survivors feel vulnerable: survey

During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of people living with heart disease, stroke and vascular cognitive impairment experienced worsening symptoms, according to a survey for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A majority were worried about contracting the virus and were afraid they might have to go to hospital and be exposed to it there.

More than half were concerned for their physical and emotional health and an important number of respondents reported having mental health issues and feelings of isolation.

Many of those who cared for them also felt their own health was compromised and that could negatively affect the role they play in caring for people.

Heart & Stroke gave the example of Sherry, 61, and Jim Beattie, 65, who both have cardiac conditions. “We were concerned for both of us because we know we’re both at high risk,” Sherry said in a news release.” She added that the couple depended heavily on Heart & Stroke’s community of survivors for support. “We only saw family from afar, and it was great to be able to communicate with people who understood what we were going through.”

The survey of about 1,000 people in Canada was done online from May 8 to 31, 2020. Among the findings:

Three in four people living with heart disease, stroke and vascular cognitive impairment were worried about catching COVID-19 and the same number of caregivers had the same concern.

Fourteen per cent of respondents living with a condition reported their symptoms were changing or getting worse but 26 per cent of caregivers observed this in the people they cared for.

More than half of those with a condition and caregivers had concerns about their own physical health.

Almost half of those with conditions were concerned about their emotional health and 48 per cent felt anxious or nervous. Over half of caregivers (59 per cent) were concerned about their own emotion health and 58 per cent felt anxious or nervous.

The survey also found that respondents rated virtual medical appointments to be as good as in-person meetings.

Heart & Stroke is a non-profit which says “We are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.”