Trudeau touts Canada and benefits of climate change fight at APEC summit

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Saturday, November 21, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to tout the economic benefits of fighting climate change and doing business with Canada as he participated in the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit on Friday.

The summit, hosted by Malaysia, and held online because of COVID-19, was slated to focus on the economic impact of pandemic and how to move forward.  

It remains unclear how much Trudeau’s words would register because of Canada’s tensions with China and the much larger dispute between Beijing and Washington,.

Both Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, were participating in Friday’s meeting and could very easily pull focus.

Other leaders attending included Russian President Vladamir Putin and  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In the run-up to the summit, several APEC leaders, including Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, warned against protectionism as the world deals with the economic impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from the left, is pictured with other leaders in an APEC leaders group photo in Port Moresby, Papa New Guinea, in November 2018. This year, Trudeau is calling for more of the benefits of free trade and globalization to reach everyday people, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Speaking at the APEC CEO Dialogues on Thursday, Trudeau indicated that he planned to call for more of the benefits of free trade and globalization to reach everyday people, as well as to push back against growing protectionism around the world, particularly during the pandemic,

The summit comes just ahead of this weekend’s G20 leaders’ summit, in Saudi Arabia, which is also expected to focus on economic damage brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

And it comes just days after China joined nearly a dozen other countries in signing onto the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Trudeau stopped short Thursday of saying Canada was interested in joining the new regional partnership, according to Lee Berthiaume of The Canadian Press.

Instead, he suggested Ottawa would be watching to see how Beijing behaves in the trade deal.

China “is an important player in the global economy that we need to try and include and get to play by better international rules,” Trudeau said.

“So if the RCEP deal is able to actually start to create level playing fields, that’s going to be something very, very interesting.

So we’re going to watch carefully.” 

With files from The Canadian Press (Lee Berthiaume), CBC News

