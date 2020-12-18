Motor vehicle sales kept Canada’s retailers truckin’ in October

Canadian retailers continued to see their sales increase in October–for the sixth straight month, since the retail sales suffered a record tumble in April, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Figures released Friday by Statistics Canada for October show $54.6 billion in sales.

That was a rise of 0.4 per cent, stronger than the 0.2 per cent rise most economists were predicting after a 1.9 increase in September.

A dark spot was Ontario, Canada’s richest and most populous province. where retail sales fell (-0.4%) for the first time since April, coinciding with a record number of COVID-19 cases and stricter public health measures within the province.

New Brunswick (-4.3%) also reported a decline, on lower sales at general merchandise stores.

Meanwhile, sales in British Columbia rose by 2.1 per cent–a rise fueled by health and personal care stores, as well as building material and garden and equipment sales.

Alberta saw a 1.1 increase because of higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealer

The agency said car and truck part dealers led the overall 0.4 per cent

Sales of trucks and buses were up 4.1 per cent from this time last year.

Core retail sales, excluding gas stations and vehicle parts, were up 0.3 per cent amid a nearly 12 per cent sales bump for sporting goods, hobby, books and music stores.

Furniture stores also saw sales spike 6.6 per cent in October, and building material and gardening shops saw sales rise 2.9 per cent during the month.

The agency said it expects retail activity in November to remain pretty much the same.

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press, Statistics Canada