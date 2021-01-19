Canada clears Boeing MAX-8 for flight

Almost two years after a pair of deadly crashes of Boeing’s new 737 ‘Max-8’ jets resulting in grounding the Boeing 737 Max planes around the world, Canada has given the go-ahead for the planes to resume operations in Canadian airspace.

Flights with the aircraft are expected to begin this week with Westjet being the first to operate a commercial flight between Calgary and Toronto.

The move comes two months after American authorities rescinded the grounding order they had instituted in March 2019.

Last month Canada’s regulatory agency, Transport Canada, approved the design changes to the aircraft, but also require other measures beyond those of the U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There have been accusations that Canadian authorities were relying too much on American authorities and information when certifying aircraft.

The deadly crashes were associated with software issues in the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), and faulty Angle of Attack sensors leading pilots and computer systems fighting for control.

In addition to issues with the MACS, t he new Canadian analysis identified problems with the horizontal trim wiring, flight manual limitations and procedures, and cockpit alerting system.

The new Canadian Airworthiness Directive includes additional flight deck procedures, modifications to the aircraft and to the software, additional and revised pilot training, and that airlines ensure the planes are safe given their long storage while grounded.

In a press release, recently installed Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, said, “Canadians and the airline industry can rest assured that Transport Canada has diligently addressed all safety issues prior to permitting [737 Max] aircraft to return to service in Canadian airspace.”

Three Canadian airlines operate the Max 8, Westjet, Air Canada, and Sunwing. Both Air Canada and Westjet have announced plans to schedule 737 flights to England and Europe later this spring.

Reports say the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) plans to lift the 737 Max ban next week.

How successful the flights might be however may be in some doubt as there is a general public concern about COVID transmission aboard aircraft , and a Westjet survey last fall showed there was still a fairly widespread mistrust of that particular aircraft.

