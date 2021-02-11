Backyard bird count starts in Canada and world

The COVID-19 pandemic may be a particularly good time for people in Canada and around the world to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count. The 24th edition of this activity takes place between February 12 to 15, 2021. Because of pandemic restrictions, people may be looking for fun activities and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) suggests this one can be done while observing social distancing and other restrictions set to reduce the spread of the virus.

Bird counts have helped scientists study an alarming decline in bird populations in Canada and around the world. The 2019 State of Canada’s Birds report found that this country lost between 40 and 60 per cent of its shorebirds, grassland birds and birds that feed on insects while flying. A North American study revealed that nearly three billion birds have vanished since 1970.

Several types of birds to see in winter

The bird count gives a picture of what is happening to bird populations, migration and range. Last year, people in more than 100 countries identified about 7,000 bird species.

For this year’s bird count, people are invited to count the birds that they see during at least a 15-minute period of time over one or more days. They can do it while looking out a window, from their backyards or in a nearby park or other outdoor space. Participants enter their findings online.

In Canada, people may see many types of birds. “House sparrows, black-capped chickadees, red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatches, American goldfinches, cooper hawks or downy and hairy woodpeckers may be seen around backyard feeders,” said Claude Drolet, NCC’s project manager and experienced ornithologist. “Several species that visit only in the winter, such as pine grosbeaks, bohemian waxwings and common redpolls, may also be seen. If you can safely view a body of water from your backyard or neighbourhood, keep an eye out for mallards, American black ducks, common goldeneyes and common mergansers. Finally, look out for bald eagles, a variety of gulls and American crows along river shores or soaring over your home.”

There are instructions and a step-by-step guide for those who want to participate. The event is run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology supported by Cornell University in New York state, National Audubon Society in the United States and the charitable organization Birds Canada.