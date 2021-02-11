Help for audiovisual productions dealing with COVID-19

The government of Canada is extending and increasing compensation to audiovisual companies that have had to halt production because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $50 million has been added to a fund launched towards the end of 2020 to support productions. And the time limit for applying has been extended to March 31, 2022. That brings the total funding to $100 million.

The fund is designed to help companies that have no insurance coverage for having to stop or suspend production because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 the set or on the production team.

Canadian government supports arts and culture

The money comes from the government’s Heritage department which supports arts, culture and heritage endeavours. It says the sector represents more than $56 billion in the Canadian economy and close to 655,000 jobs in sectors such as film and video, broadcasting, music, publishing, archives, performing arts, heritage institutions, festivals and celebrations.

Funding provided to 160 productions

Since the launch of the emergency funding, 160 productions have benefited. Those projects are said to have involved several thousand jobs and more than a half billion dollars in production activities.

“Our movies, television and productions are known throughout the world. That’s why it was essential for our government to continue to support the Canadian audiovisual industry and its workers,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “The COVID-19 pandemic is still slowing growth in this sector. We must act now to protect jobs and maintain this industry’s vitality.”