Renowned video game creator Jade Raymond opens new Montreal studio

Jade Raymond has founded a new independent video game development studio called Haven Entertainment Studios in Montreal.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, Raymond said that the studio has been backed and supported by Sony and that the studio is working on a new unannounced intellectual property for PlayStation.

So excited to announce Haven Studios! https://t.co/dDJKKA7ZrY — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 16, 2021

“It’s time for us to refocus on games in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments,” Raymond said in the post. “We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project.”

Raymond, who is from Quebec, has over 25 years of experience working in the video game industry and is well known around the world. She has experience at Ubisoft working on franchises such as Assassins Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry, as well as Electronic Arts and Google Stadia. Raymond also founded Ubisoft’s Toronto studio.

“Together, we want to create games that are a haven for players, and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers,” Raymond said.

Excited for the bright future of Haven Studios. Congratulations @ibjade. Looking forward to making great things together https://t.co/wRZYtzwW7c — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) March 16, 2021

