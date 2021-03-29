Cybersecurity tools offered to small, medium businesses

Almost half of Canadian small and medium businesses (SMBs) have suffered cyber attacks, according to a cybersecurity expert at Ryerson University, but a free online tool has been created to help them fight it. Simply Secure is a training and information resource developed by Rogers Cybersure Catalyst, a national centre for cybersecurity at Ryerson University in Toronto.

The centre works with the private and public sectors and academic institutions to help Canadian businesses and individuals deal with cybersecurity.

Security critical to pandemic recovery, say experts

The centre says cybersecurity has never been more important as SMBs try to recover from the pandemic downturn. “Canadian SMBs are embracing new technologies and learning to do more with less as they recover from the pandemic downturn. Cybersecurity is a critical component of this digital transformation journey,” says Sumit Bhatia, Director of Innovation and Policy at the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst.

The Simply Secure program offers “handbook, cybersecurity toolkit and e-learning modules covering cybersecurity risk; common cybersecurity threats; useful cybersecurity concepts; cybersecurity frameworks and standards; privacy and regulatory compliance; cybersecurity incident management; business continuity planning; technical best practices; and building and evaluating a cybersecurity program.”

The Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is working with several community partners to let as many SMBs as possible know about its free online cybersecurity tool.

The centre gets funding from Rogers Communications which is Canada’s largest telecommunications company, RBC which is Canada’s largest bank, the federal government and smaller government agencies.