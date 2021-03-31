Ottawa to invest $415M in Sanofi’s flu vaccine facility in Toronto

The federal government will invest $415 million to help French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi build an influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Wednesday.

Sanofi will invest $455 million and the provincial government of Ontario will chip in $55 million towards the construction of the $925 billion facility aimed at increasing the supply of Sanofi’s differentiated influenza vaccines in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Sanofi will also invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development, Champagne said.

The new facility will enhance flu pandemic preparedness efforts and vaccine manufacturing capacity in Canada, he added.

In the event of a future flu outbreak, Sanofi will be able to manufacture pandemic influenza vaccines at massive scale. It will have the capacity to produce enough vaccine doses to support the entire Canadian population within approximately six months of the World Health Organization (WHO) identifying a pandemic influenza strain, Champagne said.

“This once-in-a-generation investment shows our government’s commitment to rebuilding Canada’s domestic biomanufacturing sector, focusing on both short-term strategic solutions and a long‑term vision,” Champagne said.

“By investing in this project, our government is helping to keep expertise in Canada, creating and maintaining highly skilled jobs, and securing the health and safety of Canadians.”

The new facility is expected to become operational in 2026.

“This is a critical investment as it will create 300 high quality jobs and increase Ontario’s capacity to manufacture important vaccines,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“By supporting companies like Sanofi we will continue to strengthen our excellent pharmaceutical sector and ensure we are prepared for future public health events with Made in Ontario products.”

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the investment by the federal and Ontario governments will make Canada one of the key hubs in flu vaccine development and manufacturing.

The new facility will be manufacturing Sanofi’s high-dose seasonal flu vaccine, FLUZONE® High Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine.

“This new investment to produce FLUZONE® High-Dose Quadrivalent will help ensure more seniors around the world are better protected against influenza,” said Hudson. “In addition, it will be a key resource to assist against future pandemics.”

Wednesday’s announcement marks Sanofi’s second major project in Canada.

In 2018, Sanofi announced plans to invest $500 million to establish one of the most advanced vaccine bulk manufacturing facilities in the world in Toronto. This manufacturing facility is expected to produce vaccines for whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus, to help meet global demand for these vaccines for children and adults worldwide, the company said.

Sanofi expects to receive regulatory approval for these vaccines and vaccine components in 2024 and 2025.