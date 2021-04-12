Skip the shower for Earth Day campaign launched

A Canadian beverage company is suggesting that Canadians working from home skip the shower and turn off their camera on Earth Day April 22, 2021 to help protect water. This is part of a clever campaign by Molson Coors which suggests that, at the same time, participants sip on one of its hard seltzers.

The number of Canadians working from home has ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic to 41.6 per cent in April 2020, according to government statistics.

Company contributes to projects to conserve water

The company says that many Canadians who are teleworking start the day with a shower in order to be camera ready for video conference calls. It suggests that by skipping the shower they could save an average of 100 litres of water. At the same time, buying a 12 pack of seltzers equates to 1,000 litres of waters restored through its program to fund conservation projects. The projects are administered by Change the Course which brings together the public, corporations and conservation organizations and pledges “ to raise awareness about freshwater, reduce water footprints, and restore flows and health to vital freshwater ecosystems.”

Molson Coors says Canadians are tired of constant Zoom calls, spare time is limited as work and personal lines blur and that leaves less time for people to participate in things they really care about. It offers what it calls “an incredibly easy way to ‘volunteer’” to help protect Canada’s waters.

“Our current reality has made it difficult to get out and volunteer, and we know Canadians are exhausted from the pressures of this camera-ready world,” said Ava Gladman, Brand Manager, Coors Seltzer. “As the brand who is on a mission to make giving back refreshingly easy, let’s take this pledge for the waters and enjoy peak comfort while doing it.”