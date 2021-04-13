Canada investigates after U.S. pauses Janssen vaccine

There was more negative news today that could affect vaccine rollouts in Canada and other countries. U.S. authorities have recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine. This single-shot vaccine was approved for use in Canada on March 5, 2021 but none of it has yet been delivered and it is not clear when it might begin to arrive. Canada pre-purchased 10 million doses and has options to buy another 28 million.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating blood clots in six women that happened after they were vaccinated. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been injected into the arms of Americans, most often with no or mild side effects. After the U.S. announcement, Canada’s health department, Health Canada, tweeted “HC is following this issue closely and is working with the manufacturer, the US Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators. Health Canada has asked Janssen to provide information on any cases of these rare blood clotting events.” The manufacturer said it will proactively delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe.

Vaccine doubts could weaken fight against third wave

This situation echoes that of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca. After differing reports about its efficacy rate, there was news of rare blood clots occurring after inoculation with the AstraZeneca product in some countries, and today, Canada reported its first-ever such case. The person affected is said to be recovering. After the initial reports, Canada and many European countries decided to limit use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older adults. Canadian authorities have repeatedly reassured the public that the clotting cases are extremely rare and there is a much higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 if one is not vaccinated. There is so far no proof the vaccine caused the clots. Nonetheless, some Canadians are reluctant to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, Canada is in the throes of a third wave of the pandemic. Increased infections are driven by more contagious variants of COVID-19. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said today there are a record number of infected patients in Canada’s intensive care units. The average number of patients in ICU over the last week was 970 compared to the highest seven-day average of 880 in January 2021.